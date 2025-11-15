Hey Pandas, I Have A Really Hard Time Talking About My Feelings, What Do Think I Should Do? (Closed)

Everyone I know can just blurt out how they really are feeling but I find it impossible to talk. What do you guys think I should do?
#1
Talk to us. We are people that don’t know you personally so we cant judge you on your past… The good thing about Bored panda is that we all listen and give good advice. There are many people from all backgrounds and many experiences here
#2
You can talk to anyone at your own pace. I’m always here :)
#3
Write them down or sing them. Or screaming into a pillow helps too.
#4
Well if you have a hard time talking about your feelings, know that I have absolutely no idea who you are and therefore can not judge you at all and I will always listen to you and offer help if you need.
