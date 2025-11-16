Hey Pandas, What Is A Moment You Will Never Forget? (Closed)

We all have one of these moments that’s ultra-clear in our mind. What’s yours??
#1
It’s so simple but so important to me. When I was around 8 and I woke up to my dad playing No Doubt in the living room. It’s the thing that made me wanna be a singer ^^
#2
Super random, but I was at my first football game ever, (I was a freshman in high school) and it was just before third quarter, and we were all getting super hyped, because that was when us band kids got our break. Then, since it was getting dark, the stadium lights turned on, and, me being me, I noticed to my PURE delight that all the football players had four shadows, because of the four lights. I was OBSESSED, and there was this one guy from the opposing team, and he was pretty far downfield, and I remember so clearly how he ran in this upward diagonal line, him stepping right in the middle of his four shadows every time he took a step. It was SO cool!
