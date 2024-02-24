Christina Anstead: 5 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know

As HGTV’s Flip or Flop franchise continues to expand, it’s easy to forget it all began with Christina Anstead — or, more truthfully, her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. Anstead worked as a real estate agent for years before gaining mainstream recognition from co-hosting Flip or Flop. Debuting in 2013, the original show in the franchise publicized Anstead’s career across the United States and beyond the borders, paving the way for her to build an enduring brand as a real estate investor and design expert.
Thanks to its commercial success, Flip or Flop has spawned several spin-offs, including Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, which Anstead solely hosts. Through these shows, she has proved the independence of her brilliance as a home remodeler and television personality. Christina Anstead’s fascinating personal life, away from her career, has further endeared her to the HGTV fandom, whom she engages through her social media pages. Also a connoisseur of beauty and wellness, the following are facts about the HGTV host.
1. Christina Anstead Has Been Married Thrice And Has Three Children
Thrice married and twice divorced, Christina Anstead is a mother of three, two of whom she had with her first husband, Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa. The couple met in 2005 through their careers as real estate agents at Prudential and wedded in 2009. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Taylor El Moussa, on September 22, 2010, and then a male child named Brayden James El Moussa on August 20, 2015. The couple separated the following year, and Christina began dating English television presenter Ant Anstead.
The HGTV host filed for divorce from El Moussa sometime in 2017. It was finalized in January 2018, the same year she exchanged vows with Anstead and took up his surname. On September 6, 2019, Christina gave birth to her third child, a second son named Hudson London Anstead. Christina and Ant announced their split a year later; she filed for divorce and reverted to her maiden name, Christina Haack. Not long after she finalized her divorce from Anstead, the Flip or Flop host fell in love again and began dating Joshua Hall. They wedded in April 2022 when the HGTV host dropped her maiden name yet again to become Christina Hall.
2. Her Current Husband Was Once A Police Officer
The HGTV host reportedly met her third and current husband, Joshua Hall, at a real estate conference. Now a realtor, Christina Anstead’s husband was originally a police officer. His profile on The Foundry Group, a real estate company based in Texas, divulges that he became a police officer at age 21. This was after he realized he was passionate about helping people. 16 years later, he was forced into early retirement due to injuries he sustained in the line of duty; thus he turned to real estate for an alternative career. “With my previous career solving problems, helping others through difficult situations, and my love for real estate, I made the decision to get my Texas real estate license,” reads excerpts from his profile.
3. Christina Anstead Once Smoked A Bufo Toad To Deal With Anxiety
The Flip or Flop host met Joshua Hall at a challenging moment in her life. She disclosed this in a lengthy Instagram post on July 8, 2021, wherein she introduced Joshua Hall to the public. Christina Anstead divulged in the post that she took several measures to get herself off the difficult time, including smoking a Bufo toad. Several accounts claim bufotoxin improves depression and anxiety. And according to Anstead, that was the case for her. The post, in part, reads: “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight… I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach, and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins [sic])”
4. Her Dream Was To Become A Sports Agent
Christina Anstead appreciates being a television personality, but she never imagined she was cut out for a television career. In one of her many social media writeups about her life, the HGTV host revealed that her career dream was to become a sports agent of Jerry Maguire’s caliber. “…I never thought about being on TV. I wanted to be a sports agent like Jerry Maguire,” she said. “But I always loved looking at houses with my parents, especially model homes…,” Anstead added as she explained how she got into real estate, which ultimately launched her television career. Though she never wanted to be on TV, Anstead is thankful for it. “TV changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided…,” stated the host in the Instagram post she shared on September 26, 2020
5. Christina Anstead Is A Published Author
The HGTV host and Cara Clark, a certified sports and clinical nutritionist, published The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul in April 2020. The book delved into Anstead’s health struggles, from infertility to physical exhaustion capped with a diagnosis of autoimmune disease. The Flip or Flop star uncovered a wellness routine that restored her health after meeting Clark, inspiring their book. The Wellness Remodel chronicles Christina Anstead’s health journey, stressing the need to balance out food and nutrition, exercise, and mental self-care. Check out how Filp of Flop Vegas differs from the other Flip or Flops.
Follow Us