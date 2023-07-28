Who Is Brayden El Moussa?

Brayden El Moussa, whose full name is Brayden James El Moussa, is the son of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall. Flip or Flop stars and co-parents, Hall and El Moussa, got married back in 2008. They gave birth to their first child in 2010. On August 20, 2015, the couple became parents again when their second son, Brayden El Moussa was born.
“I’m so obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything.” Tarek El Moussa told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, back in 2017. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are divorced now, however, the lack of information on their social media handles and internet can make things a bit confusing for those who don’t know the El Moussa family. This article revolves around El Moussa and his immediate family.
Understanding Brayden El Moussa’s Family and Background
Brayden El Moussa was born to Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa. However, just one year after El Moussa was born, the HGTV stars separated and finalized their divorce in 2018. However, the parents have remained devoted co-parents to both their children, Taylor El Moussa and Brayden El Moussa. “If Mom and Dad can’t get along, it affects the kids. So Mom and Dad must get along!” Tarek El Moussa told PEOPLE in October 2017.
Who is Tarek El Moussa?
Tarek El Moussa (the father of Brayden James El Moussa) is known for flipping houses — or as his Instagram bio says, is a self-made real estate investor. He’s famous for doing a reality TV show Flip or Flop which highlighted his journey as a real estate agent navigating the housing market. The show featured both Tarek El Moussa and his wife Christina Hall where they bought distressed properties and turned them into good, sellable homes.
Did Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Get Divorced?
El Moussa’s parents — Tarek El Moussa and his wife Christina Hall — separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018. However, both Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall have remarried now. Tarek El Moussa got married to Heather Rae — an actress and a model — in 2021. Christina Hall, on the other hand, has just remarried a producer/investor (Josh Hall) at the end of September 2022.
Does Brayden El Moussa Live With Tarek El Moussa?
El Moussa lives with his mother, stepfather, and half-brother in their countryside home in Tennessee. El Moussa, however, is being co-parented and is very much in touch with both his parents. Both Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa regularly update Instagram posts and Brayden is a regular part of their lives. In fact, they’ve built this unique and loving extended family that it has almost become impossible to differentiate all the step-brothers and sisters.
How Many Siblings Does Brayden El Moussa Have?
Brayden El Moussa has one sister, Taylor El Moussa. However, he has two more stepbrothers now. One half-brother (Hudson Hall) from her mother’s side and another half-brother (Tristan El Moussa) from his father’s side.
Brayden El Moussa Had an Emergency Appendectomy When He Was 6 Years Old
El Moussa was once rushed to the hospital when he was just 3 years old. He reportedly had croup over the weekend which is an upper respiratory tract infection that makes breathing difficult and gives the person a crazy, ‘barking’ cough. However, he made a full recovery right after. In 2021, however, Brayden El Moussa was diagnosed with Meckel’s diverticulum — a small intestine abnormality. “It was a scary couple of hours for us parents and step-parents.” The problem was diagnosed early and the surgery, however, went well and the young El Moussa made a full recovery. “He’s one of my biggest inspirations.” Tarek El Moussa shared his sentiments about his son.
Brayden El Moussa’s Hobbies and Interests
El Moussa’s parents have showered praised on their son on various occasions, appreciating his kind heart, sweet personality, and love for animals. As a little kid, Brayden was very fond of looking at sharks — Christina Hall revealed on Instagram. Tarek El Moussa has also shared that his young boy is fond of playing soccer, does Jiu-Jitsu, and loves to study.