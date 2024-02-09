Brian Patrick Flynn was born on April 27, 1976 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Over the last few years, he has become a prominent figure in the world of interior design and television. Starting his on-camera career on the TBS show Movie & a Makeover, Flynn quickly made a name for himself in the industry.
He is most famous for his work on the home giveaway franchises HGTV Dream Home and HGTV Urban Oasis, which he has been designing for since June 2015. With a keen eye for design and a passion for creating beautiful spaces, Flynn continues to captivate audiences with his creative talents and expert advice. So, here’s our list of 5 things you need to know about the famed HGTV host.
Brian Patrick Flynn Nearly Went Down a Different Career Path
Brian Patrick Flynn made his first foray into television in 2002 as a news producer for NBC. However, in his early days, he had ambitions of becoming a filmmaker. When speaking with People in 2022, he stated how he “wanted to be a filmmaker” and had dreams of becoming “the next Wes Anderson”. As a self-taught decorator, while in his early 20s, Flynn used the money he earned from refinishing abandoned furniture to fund his education in film school by holding monthly yard sales. However, this is when he realized what his true calling was, stating that his friends noticed his incredible eye for design and pushed him to move forward with it.
How Social Media Boosted Brian Patrick Flynn’s Career
After landing his first hosting gigs on HGTV’s Dream Home and Urban Oasis, Brian Patrick Flynn started to build a substantial following on his official Instagram page. Here he would share many of his refurbishing and decorating projects, dazzling his followers in the process with his unique style and exquisite eye for detail. His posts boasted a style that combines modern and traditional elements with a focus on bold colour choices and unexpected patterns. Furthermore, he proved himself to be skilled at mixing high-end pieces with thrift store finds, creating spaces that feel both luxurious and approachable.
These designs that feature a mix of textures, such as velvet, leather, and natural wood, created a rich and layered look. As his following continued to grow, Flynn started to garner the interest of high profile celebrities. In 2015, he caught the attention of HGTV host, Joanna Gaines, known for her co-hosting Fixer Upper with her husband, Chip Gaines.
Breaking Down the TV Host’s Time on HGTV
After wowing Joanna Gaines on social media, the two met for lunch, with Flynn telling People: “We just hit off.” During this lunch, the two designers brain stormed and threw around ideas for new shows. Within a few weeks, they had developed an idea. This would go on to be Mind for Design, where Flynn would take the role as the host. The show was helmed under Gaines’ production company, Magnolia Network. However, he has also stayed dedicated to his work with HGTV. In addition to Movie & a Makeover, Brian worked as a “redesigner” on Decorating Cents and as a design producer for two seasons of HGTV’s reality show, Design Star.
Who Is Brian Patrick Flynn’s Partner?
In December 2017, Brian Patrick Flynn married costume designer, Hollis Smith, after 12 years of dating. Their wedding was extremely unique to say the least. Originally intending to go on vacation to Antarctica to celebrate Flynn’s 40th birthday, the couple ended up tying the knot atop a snow-capped mountain there. Although it was a spontaneous wedding, it was well documented on social media, which quickly made the event hot celebrity gossip in the entertainment industry. On their 5 year anniversary, Flynn took to his Instagram page to talk about the day. He wrote: “Absolutely the most epic day, not to mention, the most incredible experience of my life [thus far]. Seventeen years together, and countless more, plus new milestones ahead. Happy anniversary, Mister.”
What Is Brian Patrick Flynn’s Net Worth?
As an interior designer who has found immense success through his work on HGTV, Brian Patrick Flynn has undoubtedly accumulated a substantial net worth. With interior designers known to make a significant income, combining his talent and popularity on the popular television network has allowed Flynn to amass an estimated net worth between $5 million and $7 million, according to various reports. His innovative designs and expertise in creating visually stunning spaces have garnered him a loyal following and numerous opportunities, further contributing to his financial success and solidifying his status as a prominent figure in the industry. If you want to learn more about other HGTV hosts, here are 6 things you need to know about Tarek El Moussa.
Watch HGTV Dream Home on Prime Video
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!