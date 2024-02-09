Tarek El Moussa, born on 21 August 1981 in Long Beach, California, is a renowned television personality who rose to fame as the host of HGTV’s Flip or Flop. The show premiered in 2013 and became a massive hit for the network. El Moussa’s charismatic personality and expertise in home renovation quickly made him a household name and solidified him as a top TV host.
Despite his divorce from former flipping partner Christina Hall, the show continues to air in reruns, captivating audiences with its entertaining and informative content. With nearly 150 episodes under his belt, Tarek El Moussa has cemented his place as an iconic figure in the world of home renovation programming. So, here are 6 things you need to know about Tarek El Moussa.
Tarek El Moussa Started Out in Real Estate
Tarek El Moussa showed promise for entrepreneurship at an early age, as evidenced by his decision to obtain his real estate license at the age of 21 in 2002. This move was uncommon in the real estate sector, but it laid the foundation for his future success. From here, El Moussa had a successful career selling real estate until the 2008 economic crisis hit, causing his business with Christina Hall to struggle. In response, the pair pivoted to flipping houses, and it was during his first flip that El Moussa sent an audition tape to HGTV. The network were so impressed that they picked up the show, leading to the creation of Flip or Flop.
He Was Arrested for a Serious Crime
In his book, Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress—in Real Estate, Business, and Life, Tarek El Moussa truly lifts the lid on his entire life story. Going into great detail about growing up in a rough neighborhood, he states how he was involved in gang culture for a period of his youth. After a fight got out of hand, he found himself arrested for attempted murder. When speaking with People on the matter, he said: “We’re all a product of our environment, and I grew up in that environment. In order to thrive in that environment, you have to do certain things.
The TV Host is Part of a Reality Star Power Couple
Following is divorce from Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa didn’t stay single for long. In August 2019, he made it public news that he was in a relationship with fellow reality TV star, Heather Rae Young, renowned for her part in the Netflix original series, Selling Sunset. In 2021, their marriage was chronicled on the reality show, Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do.
Tarek El Moussa Has a Huge Property Portfolio
Tarek El Moussa is well-known for his property flipping, particularly in Southern California, but he also buys properties with the intention of renting them out. When being interviewed on a podcast in 2022, he stated how he owns over 80 rental homes in Oklahoma and thirty to forty rental properties in California. El Moussa views this line of work as an excellent means of generating passive income and has amassed over 200 rental properties across the nation.
Tarek El Moussa Has a Successful Business Outside of Television
Outside of his iconic TV host status, Tarek El Moussa has successfully leveraged his expertise in the real estate industry to form his own company, TEM Capital. With years of experience and a global network of connections, Tarek recognized the potential to expand his reach and bring top real estate opportunities to a larger group of investors. Through TEM Capital, El Moussa aims to utilize his expertise to identify lucrative investment opportunities and provide valuable insights to clients looking to diversify their portfolios.
Unveiling the Personal Problems Tarek El Moussa Has Overcome
As mentioned, Tarek El Moussa went into great detail about all aspects of his life in his book. As well as growing up in a tumultuous neighbourhood, his adult life has also had its fair share of ups and downs. His book served as an extremely cathartic experience for him, as he opens up around issues such as overcoming addiction, beating cancer and facing the media frenzy that comes with going through a high-profile divorce. However, he has stated that he is grateful for the time he spent in rehab after his divorce, saying that at the time, he was a “terrible husband” and “father”, while battling addiction. Thankfully, he has turned his life around and now has a child with his new wife, Heather Rae Young. He also maintains a close relationship with the children from his marriage to Christina Hall.
