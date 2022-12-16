10 Things You Don’t Know About Christina Hall

Currently going by Christina Hall, the world knows her better than Christina El Moussa. She rose to fame in the 2000s when she and her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, filmed their first reality show, “Flip or Flop,” for HGTV. The show was an instant success. The former real estate agents living in Southern California’s Orange County decided to buy homes in desperate need of care, fix them, flip them, and make a living flipping homes. They made a fortune. They became reality stars, and now they’re divorced, raising two kids as co-parents with their new spouses, and she’s Christina Hall. But there are a few things you might not know about Christina Hall even if you did watch her show.
1. Christina Hall is Her Fourth Name
Christina Hall was born Christina Meursinge Haack. She became Christina El Moussa when she married her first husband. She became Christina Anstead when she married her second husband. She’s currently a newlywed, and she’s taken her third husband’s name.
2. She’s Always Been a California Girl
Christina Hall was born and raised in SoCal. She was born in Anaheim, the home of Disneyland. She’s been an Orange Country girl her entire life. She only left when she moved to San Diego to attend San Diego State University. She ended up back in the OC working for Prudential real estate.
3. Christina Met Tarek El Moussa at Work
They were not famous. Neither of them knew the other. There was no reality show. There wasn’t a family. When they met, they were both real estate agents working at a Prudential office in SoCal. It was 2005, and they were married in 2008. However, they did not begin dating for nearly a year after meeting. They welcomed their daughter in 2010 and their son in 2015.
4. Their Second Child Was an IVF Baby
Back in 2013, a fan of Flip or Flop noticed an issue with Tarek El Moussa’s body. A nurse, I believe, commented that he needed to check something out. He was diagnosed with thyroid and testicular cancer due to that nurse looking out for him on the show. Because of the radiation treatments to help his cancer prognosis, the couple decided to place Tarek’s sperm in a bank so they could later use IVF.
5. Christina Suffered a Terrible Miscarriage
Before their second child was born, she and Tarek were pregnant. However, that pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. She was crushed. Her ex-husband was crushed. They were in a dark place with his cancer, her miscarriage, and all that was happening in their lives. Fortunately, they welcomed their second child during her third pregnancy, and he is a happy, healthy little boy.
6. She and Her Second Husband Have a Baby, Too
She married television star Ant Anstead in 2018. They had a baby nine months later and divorced a year later. Her ex filed a custody lawsuit against her to try and gain full custody of their little boy, Hudson, who he claims Christina placed in medical danger. According to a report published by TMZ, Anstead claimed his ex-wife is a lousy mother and only spent nine days a month with their son.
7. She Remarried Quickly
The world was shocked when Christina Hall announced her engagement to Joshua Hall in September 2021. They began dating the same year in April, and her second divorce wasn’t finalized until June 2021. She married Hall in April 2022.
8. Tarek El Moussa’s New Wife Felt Like Second Place
Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, but she spoke about her husband’s ex-wife in 2022. “I haven’t talked much about this because I’m a pleased, positive person, but I felt like I was always second. No one ever made me feel that way. Still, I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love, It was a very public divorce, and you’re coming into it; you know you fall in love with each other, but you always think of the ex. So for me, I did,” she said of her feelings about dating Tarek and navigating his past marriage with Christina.
9. She No Longer Posts Her Youngest Son Online
Christina Hall is tired of her ex-husband accusing her of exploiting their 3-year-old son, so she’s no longer sharing his photos on the internet. She shares her two older kids, but she’s no longer showing Hudson’s face. She felt she had to make a very personal decision for her sanity and her son’s well-being.
10. She’s Getting Along Well with Tarek and Heather
These three people have had many ups and downs, but they always put their kids first. Heather is a stepmother who loves her husband’s children, she has one of her own with him, and they are all working together to support the kids in the best way they can. It’s not always easy, but it does work.