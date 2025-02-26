9 Celebrities Who Accidentally Used On-Air Profanity on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live (SNL), notably one of the longest-running shows on television, has had its fair share of unexpected live mishaps throughout its 50 seasons. While SNL operates under the constraints of network television standards, the unpredictable nature of live broadcasting makes these slip-ups inevitable. Over the years, several famous stars, whether cast members or guests have accidentally used expletives during their SNL performances.
These moments, though often fleeting, have sparked controversy. The fallout from these incidents has ranged from public apologies to years-long bans from the SNL stage. Regardless of the consequences, these unscripted moments serve as reminders that anything can happen when the cameras are rolling live. With these unexpected outbursts becoming a part of the show’s history, here are 9 celebrities who have used on-air profanity on Saturday Night Live.
1. Paul Shaffer
Canadian singer, keyboardist, composer, and actor-comedian Paul Shaffer made history at Saturday Night Live for good and bad reasons. He joined SNL in 1975 as a show’s house band member. However, he became a cast member in the 1979-1980 season, making the first and only SNL band member to become a cast member. As a cast member, he accidentally used an on-air profanity during a sketch, making Paul Shaffer the first person to use a profanity on Saturday Night Live.
Shaffer was supposed to say the word “flogging beat” but accidentally said the F-word. As a live broadcast, the expletive immediately went out over the air. The outcome of Shaffer’s accidental profanity was significant but not career-ending. Although NBC did not heavily penalize him, the incident contributed to ongoing concerns about language on live television. According to Paul Shaffer, SNL creator Lorne Michaels walked up to him at the end of the episode and said, “You broke down the last barrier.”
2. Charles Rocket
In the February 21, 1981 episode, the late actor Charles Rocket also accidentally used an on-air profanity. Actress and singer Charlene Tilton hosted the episode, with Todd Rundgren and Prince performing as musical guests. In a sketch parodying CBS’s prime-time soap opera Dallas, Charles Rocket was cast as a character who had been shot in the chest by a sniper. While surrounded by the cast during the show’s closing moments, Charlene Tilton asked Rocket how he felt being “shot.”
Rocket unexpectedly responded, “Oh man, it’s the first time I’ve ever been shot in my life. I’d like to know who the f*** did it.” The expletive aired live, shocking the audience and NBC executives. The outcome was severe as Charles Rocket was fired from Saturday Night Live. His removal was part of a larger shake-up due to the show’s struggling ratings and critical backlash that season. Charles Rocket later acknowledged the mistake. Although he continued working in Hollywood until his death in October 2005, it haunted his career in Hollywood.
3. Prince
In the same SNL episode where Charles Rocket accidentally used the F-word, Prince did the same during his performance. However, Prince’s expletive wasn’t entirely accidental. The singer, who was making his SNL debut performance, performed his “PartyUp.” During the performance, Prince sang the original lyric, “Fightin’ war is such a fuckin’ bore.” Despite the slip, Prince did not face significant backlash or punishment from SNL or NBC. William Clotworthy, the then SNL censor, admitted he didn’t hear the F-word but had actually thought Prince replaced it with “friggin’.” In truth, Prince’s lyrics weren’t as pronounced on-air profanity as Charles Rocket did later that night.
4. Norm Macdonald
In the April 12, 1997 episode, SNL cast member Norm Macdonald was performing his regular Weekend Update segment when he accidentally used an on-air profanity. While trying to read the news, MacDonald appeared to have missed his line. He unintentionally muttered, “What the fuck was that?”
Although he immediately corrected himself and knew he was on live television, he jokingly stated the episode might be his farewell show. The fallout of MacDonald’s expletive was relatively minor compared to other SNL profanity incidents. However, although he continued working on SNL in early 1998, he was controversially fired from the show. While it reportedly has nothing to do with his on-air profanity, Norm MacDonald was fired by the network executives for his relentless joke on O.J. Simpson, who was a close friend to NBC Entertainment president Don Ohlmeyer.
5. Jenny Slate
Actress and stand-up comedian Jenny Slate joins the list of celebrities who made on-air profanity on Saturday Night Live. Hers came in the September 26, 2009 episode, the premiere of the 35th season, with Megan Fox as host and U2 as musical guest. The episode was Slate’s SNL debut, and she was cast in the “Biker Babes” sketch with Fox and Kristen Wiig.
While their characters were expected to repeatedly use the word “frickin’,” Slate got carried away and accidentally replaced it with the F-word. Although she was reprimanded, Slate was not immediately fired. However, she was let go after her first season, although it’s unclear if the profanity incident was the direct reason. Although the moment became infamous in SNL history, Jenny Slate moved on to have a successful comedy and acting career.
6. Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson has long had a reputation for using profanities in his acting roles. His on-air profanity incident happened in the December 15, 2012 episode. Jackson was cast alongside Kenan Thompson in the “What Up With That?” sketch skit. During the segment, Samuel L. Jackson proceeds to say the F-word but allegedly cuts himself off mid-word. Jackson still argues he never finished saying the word.
However, he still said “bullish—” shortly after, which went fully uncensored. Thompson broke character and responded, “C’mon, Sam, that costs money!” Jackson insists he never intended to complete the F-word and expected Thompson to cut him off before he did. Ultimately, although it caused immediate controversy, Samuel L. Jackson didn’t face serious consequences. He continued to make several other appearances on NBC programs.
7. Dave Chappelle
Like Samuel L. Jackson, Dave Chappelle also has a reputation for using profanities, especially when performing his insult comedy. While delivering his monologue and in different sketches in his SNL debut on November 12, 2016, Chappelle used the N-word. However, there wasn’t any significant fallout from the incident. Since Chappelle’s monologue was widely praised for his humor and thoughtfulness, the slip did not cause major controversy. The network neither issued a ban nor a significant reprimand. Since then, Chappelle has been invited to host the show.
8. Kristen Stewart
Another on-air profanity on Saturday Night Live that didn’t have serious consequences involved Kristen Stewart. The actress was hosting the February 4, 2017, episode and was super-excited to be given the opportunity. During her closing monologue, she got carried away and said, “We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f***ing thing ever.” Realizing her mistake, she immediately covered her mouth and admitted she may never be invited back on the show. However, she was invited to host the show in 2019, with the moment becoming just another infamous SNL blooper rather than a major controversy.
9. Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell dropped the F-bomb in his January 13, 2018 episode, in which he hosted. Rockwell played an exasperated teacher struggling with two clueless students in a science-themed sketch. While delivering his lines, Rockwell blurted out, “You can’t be this f***king stupid!” Although the mistake was immediately noticeable, the fallout was relatively mild. However, NBC had to deal with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations regarding on-air profanity. The incident became a viral moment, but Sam Rockwell did not face any lasting consequences.
Follow Us