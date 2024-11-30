Who Is Kenan Thompson? Meet SNL’s Longest-Tenured Cast Member

Although many of today’s younger TV audiences know Kenan Thompson for his work on Saturday Night Live, the comedian and actor was famous in the 1990s. Since joining the NBC sketch show in 2003, Kenan Thompson has been featured in numerous SNL skits. It’s no surprise that, having delivered laughs for over two decades, he is SNL’s longest-tenured cast member.
The late-night live sketch comedy show has been a staple on American television since it premiered in 1975. Almost half a century later, SNL has produced, as well as acted as a career springboard for several great actors and entertainers. With his time on the show, Kenan Thompson earned a place in SNL’s Hall of Fame. Here’s everything to know about SNL’s Kenan Thompson.
Kenan Thompson Was Born & Raised in Atlanta
The comedian and actor was born Kenan Stacy Thompson in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 10, 1978. For the TV audience generation that grew up watching Kenan in the popular 90s sitcoms, Kenan Thompson turned 46 in 2024. The comedian was raised in a family of five, with an older brother and a younger sister. His parents are Elizabeth Ann Thompson and Fletcher Thompson. Born to Christian parents, Thompson was raised in a religious home, attending church every Sunday.
His Passion for Acting Began at an Early Age
For most of his life, Kenan Thompson has been acting, first as a hobby and then professionally. His mother noticed he loved performing his own idea of sketch comedy. She enrolled Thompson in a local acting class when he was 5. Growing up, Thompson participated in several plays in church and school. With Atlanta’s The Youth Ensemble of Atlanta (YEA) founded in 1990, Thompson auditioned to be a member.
Kenan Thompson’s Career Began at Age 15
Before he finally got his big break, Kenan Thompson went through several years of audition rejections. Thompson’s talent was obvious, but he failed to land several auditions. However, Thompson enjoyed the experience and naturally loved the process and opportunity. According to his mother, “It’s really a challenge to console a child who didn’t get the part, but he wasn’t whining about it.” Kenan Thompson finally got a break when he was offered the role of an entertainment reporter on CNN’s Real News for Kids.
The role was a resumé booster for the young Thompson. Thanks to Real News for Kids, he was cast as Russ Tyler in the 1994 family sports comedy-drama D2: The Mighty Ducks. After making his film debut, he debuted on television on Nickelodeon’s children’s sketch comedy series All That. He became a repertory player, appearing in various roles on the show from 1994 to 1999. Thompson returned as a guest in seasons 7 and 10 to 11. He also became an executive producer in season 11.
The Kenan & Kel Sitcom was His Breakthrough Role
With a successful run on All That, Kenan Thompson and fellow All That cast member Kel Mitchell were given a new show on Nickelodeon. Created by Kim Bass for the network, Kenan & Kel was an astonishing success. Kenan & Kel followed the comedic adventures of two Chicago high school friends, Kenan Rockmore (Thompson) and Kel Kimble (Mitchell).
Thompson’s character was the quick-thinking, entrepreneurial teen, while Mitchell’s was a goofy, clumsy character obsessed with orange soda. Kenan’s endless schemes and get-rich-quick ideas often led the pair into absurd and hilarious situations, with Kel’s well-intentioned but clueless nature adding to the chaos. Known for its slapstick humor and catchphrases, Kenan & Kel was one of Nickelodeon’s top sitcoms of the 90s. The show aired originally for 4 seasons, from August 17, 1996, to May 3, 2000.
Kenan Thompson Holds the Record for the Most Impressions Done on SNL
Having joined NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 2003, with experience from the All That sketch comedy series, Kenan Thompson became the show’s first cast member to be born after its premiere in 1975. Thompson was relatively young compared to other cast members. He had auditioned several times by sending tapes but was denied for being too young. Having joined SNL in 2003, Thompson remained a featured member until 2005. It wasn’t until season 31 that Thompson was promoted to a repertory player.
By 2017, Kenan Thompson became the longest-tenured cast member of SNL after surpassing Darrell Hammond’s previous 14-season record. As of 2024, Kenan Thompson has been on the show for 22 seasons. Unsurprisingly, he also holds the record for performing the most impressions on the show. From Bill Cosby, Steve Harvey, Whoopi Goldberg, O.J. Simpson, and R. Kelly to a talk show host on the fictitious What Up With That? TV show, Thompson has dominated SNL with his ingenious performances.
Kenan Thompson Has Received Several Emmy Awards Nominations
As of 2024, Kenan Thompson has been nominated six times at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Unsurprisingly, five of those nominations are from his performances on Saturday Night Live. So far, Thompson has won one Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics. He shared the win with Will Stephen, Chris Redd, and Eli Brueggemann for the song “Come Back, Barack,” performed in the episode hosted by Chance the Rapper. Kenan Thompson’s first non-SNL Emmy nomination came in 2021 for his performance in Kenan, the short-lived NBC sitcom where he played the title character.
Kenan Thompson Has a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
In honor of his work on television through his decades-long contribution to Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson was awarded a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on August 11, 2022. Interestingly, 2022 was also Thompson’s 20th anniversary on SNL. Kenan Thompson was honored with the 2,728th star, which is located at 6627 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood. JB Smoove, Josh Server, and Leslie Jones attended the ceremony as guest speakers.
He’s a Father of Two Daughters
Kenan Thompson married model Christina Evangeline on November 11, 2011. The marriage produced two daughters, Georgia Marie (born June 20, 2014) and Gianna Michelle (born July 31, 2018). Thompson and Evangeline stayed married for about 10 years before they separated sometime in 2021. The news of their separation was made public about a year later, on April 7, 2022. Thompson officially filed for divorce two months later, on June 15, 2022.
Kenan Thompson is a Published Author
The multifaceted comedian and actor became an author in 2023. He published his first book, a memoir titled When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown, on December 5, 2023. The book centers around his growing years, life, and parenting. Thompson published his second book, Kenan Thompson Biography: A Life in Comedy and Beyond, on June 7, 2024.
Considering SNL as a “forever plan,” audiences can expect many more sketches from the comedian. Besides his work on SNL, Kenan Thompson continues working on several film projects, playing the titular Fat Albert in the movies, with his last film credit as the 2023 Good Burger 2. If you enjoyed reading about Kenan Thompson, check out these facts about Jim Carrey.
