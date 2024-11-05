Jim Carrey: 6 Things You Didn’t Know

Jim Carrey is considered one of Hollywood’s most bankable comedic actors with several iconic acting credits. The two-time Golden Globe winner achieved fame in the 1990s with his flawless slapstick performance in comedy films such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, The Truman Show, and Man on the Moon. His undeniable onscreen comedic prowess elevated Carrey as one of the highest-paid actors in no time.
While he is often typecast as a comedic actor, the Dumb and Dumber star has lent credence to his versatility through notable performances in non-comedic roles. Jim Carrey played the lead in the 2007 psychological thriller film The Number 23 in his second collaboration with director Joel Schumacher. Some of his recent offerings include Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024). Explore these interesting facts about the renowned comedic performer.
1. Jim Carrey Holds Canadian and American Citizenships
Born on January 17, 1962, in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, to Kathleen (Oram) and Percy Carrey, Jim Carrey is originally from Canada. His family is a blend of French-Canadian from his father’s side, and Scottish, French, and Irish ancestry from the maternal side. He spent his early years in the borough of Scarborough, Ontario before his family moved to Burington where he attended Aldershot High School. Carrey moved to the United States in the early 1980s and became a U.S. citizen in October 2004.
2. Jim Carrey Is The First Actor To Receive a $20 million Salary
For his portrayal of the title role in The Cable Guy (1996), Jim Carrey earned $20 million, setting a record as the first actor to earn that much for a film role. Julia Roberts reached the same milestone as an actress four years later, receiving the same amount for her performance in Erin Brockovich (2000). Before The Cable Guy, Carrey appeared in Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995), a massive commercial and critical success. He would later appear in more critically acclaimed movies such as Liar Liar (1997), The Truman Show (1998), Man on the Moon (1999), and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000).
3. He Performed Stand-up Routines For His Classmates In High School
Jim Carrey performed for his family as a child and would wear his tap shoes to sleep, in case he needed to cheer them up in the middle of the night. A born extrovert, Carrey performed for anyone who cared to watch and was allowed a few minutes daily to showcase his stand-up comedy talent for his classmates in high school. Despite his involvement in these extracurricular activities, Carrey remained a straight-A student. The comedian was 10 years old when he mailed his résumé to The Carol Burnett Show (1967).
4. Jim Carrey and His Family Were Homeless In His Formative Years
Before fame, Jim Carrey had a few rough years. Carrey, the youngest of four children, spent his early years with his family in Scarborough before they moved to Burlington, Ontario. During this time, things took a tragic turn for the family, prompting them to live in a Volkswagen van. However, their situation improved when Carrey’s father began working at Titan Wheels tire factory. Carrey and his brothers also worked as security personnel and janitors at the factory in exchange for the accommodation provided for the family.
5. He Achieved Initial Fame on the Comedy Show ‘In Living Color’
During his appearance in Earth Girls Are Easy (1988), Jim Carrey impressed his co-star Damon Wayans who linked him to his brother, Keenen Ivory Wayans, for the sketch comedy show In Living Color (1990). Carrey joined the cast of In Living Color in 1990 as a regular and quickly gained recognition for his antics. His four years on the show transformed Carrey’s career and shot him to mainstream fame.
6. Jim Carrey Dropped Out Of High School at 16
After moving back to Scarborough with his family, Jim Carrey attended Agincourt Collegiate Institute. However, he dropped out of school at 16 to focus on building his career in the entertainment industry. Carrey continued to work at the factory with his family while performing stand-up comedy shows in downtown Toronto. His first on-stage experience as a comedian took place at Yuk Yuk’s comedy club and flopped but Carrey never gave up. His relentless efforts finally paid off and over four decades later, Carrey feels he is ready to retire to a quiet life. Here are facts you didn’t know about American comedian Dennis Miller.
Follow Us