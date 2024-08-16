Liar Liar Cast: Meet the Stars of the Comedy Film

The Jim Carrey-led Liar Liar cast is one of the actor’s most memorable movies of his career. The 1997 fantasy comedy centered on a plot easily relatable to film audiences. A pathological liar and lawyer is forced to speak the truth for a day after his son’s birthday wish comes true.
Liar Liar was the second time American filmmaker Tom Shadyac worked with Jim Carrey. Shadyac had previously worked with Carrey in the 1994 Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Liar Liar was a critical and commercial success, easily grossing $302.7 million at the Box Office after its theatrical run. These were the Liar Liar cast and stars who made the movie a success.
Jim Carrey as Fletcher Reede
Jim Carrey played Fletcher Reede, a slick and successful lawyer who habitually stretches the truth to his advantage. Although he cares deeply for his son, Max, he’s so consumed by his career that he often neglects him. After missing Max’s birthday because of a chance sexual encounter for promotion, Max makes a birthday wish that compels Fletcher to tell the truth for an entire day.
As a result, Fletcher finds himself in a series of hilariously awkward and challenging situations as he struggles to navigate his newfound honesty in his personal and professional life. In the end, Fletcher realizes that family matters the most. Before Liar Liar, the Canadian-American actor was known for his roles in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and its sequel, The Mask (1994), Dumb and Dumber (1994), Batman Forever (1995), and Cable Guy (1996).
Maura Tierney as Audrey Reede
American actress Maura Tierney played Audrey Reede, Fletcher Reede’s ex-wife. Audrey is depicted as a compassionate and caring mother who is frustrated by Fletcher’s constant lying and broken promises, especially when it comes to their son, Max. After Fletcher misses their son’s birthday, she decides to take Max with her to Boston with her fiancé, Jerry. However, a last-minute stunt by Fletcher on a pursuing mobile stairway convinces her to stay. For Maura Tierney, whose film debut was in 1991, Liar Liar was her first major role on the big screen. However, she was known for her TV roles in The Van Dyke Show (1988) and NewsRadio (1995–1999).
Justin Cooper as Maximilian “Max” Reede
A then-8-year-old Justin Cooper played the adorable Maximilian “Max” Reede, son of Fletcher and Audrey Reede. Max loves spending time with his father but is often disappointed when he doesn’t show up. With his parents separated, Max, who lives with his mother, only gets to see his father on scheduled visits. When his father misses his birthday with another round of lies, Max wishes his father could not lie for a day. Max’s answered wish sets the movie’s plot in motion. Justin Cooper began his career in 1993 at age 4. A 5-year-old Cooper appeared as Nicky Hansen in the short-lived CBS sitcom The Boys Are Back (1994–1995).
Cary Elwes as Jerry
English actor Cary Elwes also joined the Liar Liar cast in a supporting role. Elwes played Jerry, Audrey Reede’s new boyfriend. Jerry was hoping Audrey would move with him to Boston. However, when he saw Fletcher Reede’s commitment to his son at the airport, Jerry convinced Audrey to stay behind. Cary Elwes is one of the seasoned actors in the Liar Liar cast. Cary Elwes made his acting debut in 1979.
Anne Haney as Greta
Greta was Fletcher Reede’s faithful secretary. She tolerated many of Fletcher’s excesses but resigned after he confessed he intentionally refused her a pay raise. However, she was the only one willing to bail him out of jail despite Fletcher’s many shortcomings. The late American stage and screen actress Anne Haney played the character. Haney, who died on May 26, 2001, was known for playing mostly small supporting roles throughout her career.
Jennifer Tilly as Samantha Cole
American-Canadian actress and professional poker player Jennifer Tilly was also part of the Liar Liar cast. Tilly played the dramatic, memorable, and gold-digging character of Samantha Cole. The character was Fletcher Reede’s client, who, despite cheating on her husband, was demanding a settlement. Spurred on by Fletcher, Samantha Cole eventually won 50% of her ex-husband’s marital assets and later demanded an extra $10,000 monthly child support payments by demanding full custody of their children.
Other Supporting Cast Members
English actress Amanda Donohoe played Miranda and was one of Liar Liar’s top supporting cast. Her character was a senior partner at Fletcher’s law firm. She’s also the character Fletcher was with on the night of his son’s birthday. Jason Bernard played the judge, Marshall Stevens, but died five months before Liar Liar was released.
Actress Swoosie Kurtz played defense attorney Dana Appleton. Legendary actor Mitchell Ryan also joined the cast as Fletcher Reede’s boss, Mr. Allan. The late actor Chip Mayer was also cast as Kenneth Falk, the man Samantha Cole is caught cheating with on tape. Also, actor Eric Pierpoint played Richard Cole, Samantha Cole’s ex-husband, who is in court to finalize their divorce after catching his wife cheating on him. Besides the Liar Liar cast, the 1990s had several other blockbuster movies that have stayed culturally relevant.
