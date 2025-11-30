Will the Joker Feature in James Watkins’ Clayface Movie?

The Clayface movie is shaping up to be one of DC Studios’ most intriguing projects. Emerging Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries beat out well-established talents like Jack O’Connell and George MacKay to land the coveted lead role. Directed by James Watkins and written by horror maestro Mike Flanagan, this body horror vehicle is kicking up a lot excitement in the industry.
Cameras have started rolling in Liverpool, England, the same place where 2022’s The Batman was filmed. As set photos begin to surface, one question has fans buzzing with speculation: will the Joker make an appearance in this R-rated descent into Gotham’s underworld? Here’s everything we know so far.
What Is the Plot of the Clayface Movie?
With movies like The Substance and Together immersing horror fans with their intense body horror, it’s easy to see why James Watkins is reportedly taking the Clayface movie in that same direction. In DC Comics lore, Clayface is a tragic shape-shifting figure made of malleable clay who haunts Gotham City. Sometimes his presence is one of menacing villainy, and other times he acts as an unlikely ally to Batman. Multiple characters have adopted the Clayface identity over the decades, each with their own devastating origin story.
This upcoming film takes a distinct approach, reimagining the character through a Hollywood nightmare lens. The story follows a fading B-list actor who, desperate to salvage his career, turns to experimental science and injects himself with an untested substance to maintain his fading relevance. What begins as a quest for transformation becomes a horrifying descent as the treatment goes catastrophically wrong. Given the film’s grounding in Gotham’s criminal underworld and the actor’s downward spiral, it’s not difficult to imagine how the Joker’s shadow – or even the character himself – could factor into the Clayface movie. After all, both characters represent different forms of identity loss and obsession, and Gotham’s most infamous criminal has always had a theatrical flair that would resonate with a desperate performer seeking reinvention.
The Joker May Have Been Subtly Hinted At
As mentioned, renowned horror filmmaker James Watkins (Eden Lake, Speak No Evil) is currently leading his cast and crew with the filming of the Clayface movie. Finer details may be sparse, but the first glimpses from the Liverpool set have given fans plenty to dissect, and this may some clever intentional hype building from Watkins and his team. So far, footage has captured Tom Rhys Harries’ title character with visible injuries, potentially depicting the immediate aftermath of the traumatic incident that triggers his horrifying transformation. The set photos have also offered a detailed look at the DCU’s version of Gotham City, complete with GCPD patrol vehicles and various street-level details that help build the film’s gritty atmosphere.
The words “The Jokers” written on a wall are one of these details that has generated a lot of conjecture. This marker may be the first mention to Batman’s notorious adversary in the new DCU continuity, although being partially hidden in the pictures. The plural form is especially interesting here. Does it allude to the Joker’s fan base or something more nuanced about how this universe understands the legacy of the Clown Prince of Crime? Well, a relationship between these two characters wouldn’t be unusual for comic book readers. In DC Comics, Clayface and the Joker have frequently crossed paths, with numerous storylines featuring them as reluctant allies, bitter enemies, or simply two dangerous figures occupying the same criminal underworld. Their shared history in the source material makes the prospect of an on-screen encounter all the more tantalizing.
Who Stars Alongside Tom Rhys Harries in the Clayface Movie?
While no official details about the Joker have been confirmed, the casting situation leaves room for possibilities. The film’s ensemble is building gradually, with acclaimed British talent like Eddie Marsan and Naomi Ackie joining the production, but IMDB currently lists only eight cast members. Ackie’s character name is Caitlyn Bates, and Marsan’s is yet to be announced. However, it’s fair to say he will not be playing the Joker given his age.
This relatively small roster could suggest space remains for a significant surprise casting – and if the Joker does appear, it would likely be kept under strict secrecy to maximize impact, much like Barry Keoghan‘s shocking cameo in the final moments of 2022’s The Batman. Of course, set decorations don’t always guarantee screen time. Background details are often used to enrich a film’s world-building without directly impacting the story. For example, The Batman featured Superman and Wonder Woman cosplayers during filming, but they’re barely visible in distant background shots of the final cut. More infamously, Morbius included graffiti depicting Tobey Maguire‘s Spider-Man with “murderer” spray-painted across it during production, yet this scene was completely absent from the theatrical release. So, whether “The Jokers” graffiti makes the final cut, or signals something more substantial, remains to be seen.
