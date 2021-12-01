Even Simu Liu Doesn’t Know Anything About Shang-Chi 2

It’s obvious something is more than a little hush-hush if even the star of the movie doesn’t get to know about it. Apparently, Simu Liu, the star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, hasn’t been let in the idea of what the sequel to his movie is going to be about, but one can bet that a lot of people are already making what they believe to be educated guesses. Given how the first movie ended it’s not difficult to think that the Avengers might be a little more involved this time around and that Shang-Chi and Katy might find themselves embroiled in something that might be looking to build up to another big event through multiple movies. The end did show Wong retrieving the two of them from a bar to discuss the ten rings and then showed them enjoying a bout of karaoke to pass the night way. But then again, the ending of the movie did show Bruce Banner back in his human form, and Captain Marvel as she dashed off to do something else. So there are questions that need to be answered, not the least of which being that his sister is now heading up the actual Ten Rings organization.
But the fact that Simu doesn’t know as much as he possibly could about the next movie is kind of amusing since it shows that the MCU is tired of having their secrets leak and have decided to crack down on how many people know the pertinent details that will go into a movie. Obviously, Simu would have to know just enough to understand the script and what was expected of him, but thanks to the past leaks that have occurred when it comes to some of the bigger stories, it’s very possible that the MCU doesn’t want to have to keep doing damage control when it comes to keeping the gist of the story from the audience for a while.
It’s understandable why this would happen honestly, since releasing details about a movie, whether it’s accidental or not, can ruin the anticipation and the reason for going to see a movie, which means a serious loss in revenue as ticket sales would suffer greatly if people already know what’s going to happen. Of course, that’s a bit paranoid since the idea that people are going to refuse to see a movie simply due to the reveal of a few secret moments in a movie is kind of silly. Folks still want to see the spectacle, they don’t want to hear about it without being able to see what’s being revealed. It is kind of a bummer when people feel the need to spoil the best parts of a movie by giving away too many hints and very revealing hints that might need to be kept under lock and key, but the bottom line is that people are still going to see the movie and are bound to expect something that will be a little different than what word of mouth and firsthand experience can tell them. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland have caught a lot of crap since opening their mouths, but since those fateful interviews, it hasn’t been seen that viewership has suffered any since again, people still want to see what’s there to be seen.
But one issue that comes from not telling the star of a movie what’s going on, or keeping them in the dark about any part of the movie, is that they might not have enough information to go on when it comes time to get to the acting portion of it. Obviously, this isn’t about to happen since the stars need to know what’s going on and will need the information before they’re allowed to go on screen. But perhaps fining the hell out of them would work if they continue to spill secrets. It’s not necessarily a fair trade as many would argue, but it does carry the idea that if they’re going to be less than careful with the secrets of the movies they’re working on, maybe the stars would respond to a loss of revenue instead. Making fun of someone on the internet for their mistakes is something that many people might agree is harsh, but it doesn’t last nearly as long as a cut to one’s paycheck.
That kind of impact would be tough to deal with, and it might actually raise a lot more issues than it would solve, but it could make a positive difference. At the moment though, it would appear that keeping Simu Liu in the dark is the best way to keep the secrets that Shang-Chi 2 isn’t ready to disclose. The updates will come in time obviously, and when they do, it will hopefully be enough to theorize just what will happen in the next movie.