This Early Villainous Role from Jack O’Connell Is Even More Chilling Than ‘Sinners’

Sinners has proven to be a massive success for everyone involved, particularly Jack O’Connell. This genre-blending period movie sees the British actor take on the role of captivating lead protagonist Remmick. His performance as the vampiric menace has garnered heaps of praise and even sparked Oscar gossip.
While still young and on the rise, Jack O’Connell has been acting for two decades now. He first found fame portraying the boisterous reprobate Cook in the popular teen drama series Skins, and then went on to star in Hollywood movies like Unbroken, Money Monster, and Ferrari. Across his career, he has shined in a plethora of roles, however, his villainous rendition in Sinners is shaping up to be the one that will push him into the big leagues. Yet, prior to this role, he proved his skills in the antagonist department with a British cult horror movie called Eden Lake.
What Is the Plot of Eden Lake?
Released in 2008, amid the intense “yob culture” problem in the UK, Eden Lake is a haunting and visceral horror movie from James Watkins (The Woman in Black, Speak No Evil). Featuring Michael Fassbender and Kelly Reilly in early pre-fame roles, the two star as Steve and Jenny, a young couple from the city who head to the outbacks of England for a romantic getaway. On the trip, Steve has grand plans of proposing to Jenny next to the serene surroundings of Eden Lake, a childhood spot of his. However, he soon finds out that the lake isn’t so peaceful anymore – in fact, it is far from it.
After encountering some unsavoury delinquents led by Brett (Jack O’Connell), Steve and Jenny find themselves in a fight for survival when the teenagers’ actions getting increasingly sinister. Eden Lake is considered to be one of the last video nasties of British cinema. While it has been met with a significant amount of praise, others found the movie way too brutal, particularly British audiences who found the yob culture aspect a little too close to the bone. However, as the years have gone by, this disturbing horror flick has gained a cult following and prospered on various streaming sites.
Why Eden Lake Is the Most Haunting Role from Jack O’Connell
Eden Lake is raw, unflinching, and at times, extremely hard to watch. While the gang of youths are all rather despicable, it is Brett who escalates things to evil levels. As the rest of the group are all petrified of him, this means anything he tells them to do gets done, and with conviction. Brett orchestrates intense torture on not just Steve and Jenny, but also a young boy, and defenceless animals, making him one of cinema’s most atrocious villains of all time.
Prior to his role as the sadistic Brett, O’Connell had only starred in one-off episodes of popular British TV shows like Waterloo Road, The Bill, and Wire in the Blood. However, he gained recognition for his role as the boisterous skinhead Pukey in This Is England. What’s interesting about his role in Eden Lake is how he melded all of these prior roles of volatile young men to cultivate the epitome of pure evil in Brett. While his character of Remmick in Sinners is certainly wicked, there’s an odd charm about him at the same time. Remmick can sing, play the banjo, and dance. He also has a way with words – all of this making him impossible to take your eyes off. In Eden Lake, Brett is a sheer menace. And instead of being unable to take your eyes off him, you simply want him to leave the frame so that your senses can relax and you can catch a much-needed breath. What’s more, the fact that O’Connell pulled off such intensity at the age of 17 proves that this role was an early sign of what’s to come in his prosperous career.
What’s Next for the Sinners Breakout Star?
Jack O’Connell’s career has been an interesting and perplexing one. After his first leading role in Angelina Jolie‘s Unbroken in 2014, he seemed poised to be the next hottest actor to come out of England. That same year he starred in two other acclaimed movies – Starred Up and ’71. These roles culminated in a BAFTA Rising Star win in 2015. However, since then, his roles have gotten smaller and mostly existed within the supporting actor realm.
While Sinners marks another supporting actor rendition for O’Connell, it exists within perhaps the largest spectacle of a movie he has ever been in. Sinners opened to $48 million at the box office and currently has a 98% Critical Approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And this is just the beginning for a major year for the actor. He is next set to star in the long-awaited 28 Years Later, alongside Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. After this, he will bump up to first billing for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. In 2027, O’Connell will then share the screen with Sam Neill, Kaitlyn Dever, and Dan Stevens in Grant Sputore‘s Legendary Monsterverse Project. So, it is safe to say that his ascension is only just beginning.
