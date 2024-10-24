Eden Lake Cast: Then and Now

Much of the Eden Lake cast have gone on to great success in the industry. As their careers have propelled, many moviegoers have revisited this shocking movie from director James Watkins. Released in 2008, this terrifying survival horror movie has continued to amass a cult following.
Eden Lake tells the story of Jenny (Kelly Reilly) and Steve (Michael Fassbender), a couple who travel to a remote lake for a quiet and peaceful getaway. Steve has plans to propose, however, his romantic dream is shattered when they run into a group of unruly youths who quickly turn violent. As they engage in the fight of their lives, these delinquents become increasingly sinister, looking to leave no loose ends. Let’s explore the cast and characters of this late video nasty and see where they are today.
Kelly Reilly as Jenny
Kelly Reilly led the Eden Lake cast as Jenny, a mild-mannered teacher who is madly in love with Steve. After encountering the group of youths, she tries to defuse the situation but things get out of hand fast. When Steve is injured, Jenny must take charge and not only evade the crazed kids but fight them off.
Reilly was early in her career when she starred in Eden Lake. Her rendition showcased her ability to tackle a range of personalities as she goes from a timid woman to a person capable of murder when she she is pushed to her limits. After Eden Lake, Reilly starred in acclaimed movies like Guy Ritchie‘s Sherlock Holmes, Flight, and Calvary. More recently, she has made waves for her role in Yellowstone, starring as Beth Dutton. However, as Eden Lake‘s cult following continues to grow, her BIFA-nominated rendition as the terrified Jenny still strikes a note today.
Michael Fassbender as Steve
Michael Fassbender was on the verge of becoming a breakout star when he joined the Eden Lake cast as Steve. Although the film didn’t land big with audiences straight away, it became a flick that many watched when trawling through the Irish actor’s back catalogue of roles. As Steve, Fassbender delivered a nuanced role as a man who shifts from a tough guy ego trying to protect his girlfriend, to a man frozen in fear as he realizes the horrific reality of the situation.
A year after Eden Lake was released, Fassbender got his big break starring in Quentin Tarantino‘s war epic, Inglorious Basterds. From here, he embarked on a fast ascending climb to success, starring in critically acclaimed movies like Shame, Prometheus, 12 Years a Slave, and Steve Jobs. The latter two movies both earned him Academy Award nominations. He is next set to lead the cast of Steven Soderbergh‘s thriller, Black Bag, alongside Pierce Brosnan, Marisa Abela, and Cate Blanchett.
Jack O’Connell as Brett
Jack O’Connell shot to fame after playing the mischievous yet lovable James Cook in the popular teen drama series, Skins. However, a year prior to this role, he chilled audiences to the bone with sheer menace as the main protagonist Brett in Eden Lake. As the leader of the gang, Brett is unpredictable, devoid of empathy, and utterly twisted. Only 17 years old at the time of filming, O’Connell managed to bring a terrifying aura to his role, cementing himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.
Following Eden Lake, O’Connell landed his Hollywood breakthrough via the the lead role in Angelina Jolie‘s Oscar-nominated biopic, Unbroken. Since then, he has been on a slow and steady rise to fame. He has shared the screen with George Clooney in Money Monster, joined the star-studded cast of Michael Mann‘s Ferrari, and led the cast of SAS: Rogue Heroes. However, 2025 seems to be the year he is poised for his biggest breakthrough. Firstly, he will return to menace as the villain in Ryan Coogler‘s horror movie, Sinners. He will then star alongside Joe Cole in the crime thriller He Bled Neon. In June 2024, he will then feature in a supporting role in Danny Boyle‘s long-awaited sequel movie, 28 Years Later.
Thomas Turgoose as Cooper
Thomas Turgoose stumbled into acting in 2005 when he was handpicked at a youth center to audition for a role in Shane Meadows‘ This Is England. After bagging the lead role of Shaun, a bullied young boy who is grieving the death of his father, Turgoose went on to star in Eden Lake in 2008. Starring as Cooper, Turgoose brought an understated performance as a member of the group who isn’t as vicious as the others but is too scared to walk away from the evil that is occurring.
Following his role in Eden Lake, Turgoose has had a rather up-and-down career, so much so that he was forced to get a job behind a bar to make ends meet. However, whenever he is given the opportunity to re-team with Shane Meadows, he grabs it with both hands. Turgoose led the cast of every This Is England spin-off TV series following the success of the film. Outside of these roles, he has starred in movies like Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Avengement, and Swimming with Men. In 2025, he will share the screen with Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo in Mickey 17.
Shaun Dooley as Jon
Shaun Dooley may not be well-known to widespread audiences, however, he is one of the most recognisable faces of British TV and cinema. Amongst the Eden Lake cast, Dooley shined as Jon, Brett’s father. In one of the film’s most shocking and hard-to-watch scenes, viewers get a sense of why Brett is how he is. Dooley managed to upscale the brutality of the despicable tone already set by Brett. Outside of this role, Dooley has starred in acclaimed series like Black Mirror, Vera, and The Long Shadow. He also starred in the 2023 hit movie, Saltburn. He is next set to star in a biopic about former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson. Dooley will take on the titular role.
