Every Guy Ritchie Movie Ranked Worst to Best

Guy Ritchie is a legendary filmmaker most known for his slick crime movies. However, over the years, he has proven to be a well-rounded voice who has tackled a plethora of genres. More recently, he has transcended into the action realm, a theme he is continuing to explore in 2024.
After the explosive trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare dropped, Ritchie has showcased that he now intends to leave a mark on the war genre. This will only add to the eclectic portfolio of the iconic British filmmaker, as his star-studded cast will likely lead him to box office glory. So, as the hype continues to build around his latest movie, let’s take a deep dive into his entire back catalogue. Here are all 14 of Guy Ritchie’s movies ranked worst to best.
14. Swept Away (2002)
Swept Away, a 2002 movie directed by Guy Ritchie, was a notable departure from the filmmaker’s signature style and genre. The film tells the story of Amber Leighton, a wealthy and self-centered woman who finds herself stranded on a deserted island with a deckhand during a yacht trip. As they struggle to survive, their initially contentious relationship slowly transforms into an unexpected love affair.
This drastic shift in genres proved to be a risky move for Ritchie, as Swept Away received overwhelmingly negative reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Many saw the film as an awkward collaboration between Ritchie and his then-wife, Madonna, casting doubts on his creative choices. Ultimately, Swept Away became a critical and commercial disaster, marking an unfortunate low point in Ritchie’s otherwise successful career.
13. Revolver (2005)
Revolver saw Guy Ritchie attempt to return to the genre he had become renowned for after the disaster of Swept Away. By this point, Jason Statham was becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood, after starring in Ritchie’s acclaimed movies Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, and Snatch. What’s more, Statham had begun a major shift into action movies, riding the success of the action-packed thriller, The Transporter. However, this could have hurt Revolver. While Ritchie tried to splice action into his slick style, it neither served as a solid actioner or a crime caper on par with his first two movies. As a result, Revolver missed the mark with both audiences and critics alike.
12. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023)
Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre marks Guy Ritchie’s second foray into the spy genre, and while it offers glimpses of his signature acid comedy, it falls short in standing up to the classic spy movies it pays homage to. The film follows the story of a group of ex-special forces agents, led by the charismatic and witty Orson Fortune, who are enlisted in a daring mission to retrieve a stolen nuclear device. The plot unfolds with heaps of twists and turns, showcasing Ritchie’s skilful direction in dazzling action sequences punctuated with moments of sleek dry humor. However, despite its playful elements, Operation Fortune fails to carve its own place among the celebrated spy movies it so clearly draws inspiration from. Nevertheless, for those seeking a laid-back action comedy, it still serves as an enjoyable and easy watch.
11. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)
After the tremendous success of his Sherlock Holmes films, Guy Ritchie cemented his status as a sought-after filmmaker within the industry. His unique visual style, dynamic storytelling, and ability to resurrect classic characters drew the attention of major studios. One prominent example of this is evident in his film, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. This epic fantasy adventure depicts the classic Arthurian legend infused with Ritchie’s trademark fast-paced action and modern aesthetics. The plot revolves around Arthur Pendragon (Charlie Hunnam) , a young man who is unaware of his royal lineage until he comes across the mythical sword, Excalibur. As he learns about his true destiny, Arthur must unite the people of England and overthrow the tyrannical rule of his uncle Vortigern.
10. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
Guy Ritchie faced the daunting challenge of the “difficult second album” with Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Although the movie achieved success at the box office, it seemed to suffer from a lack of innovation, resulting in a decreased critical reception and a sense of being a lazy imitation of its predecessor. However, amidst these shortcomings, the film still manages to deliver some enjoyable moments that showcase Ritchie’s signature comedic flair, exhilarating fight sequences, and an intriguing plot that keeps viewers engaged.
9. Aladdin (2019)
At the time of its release, 2019’s Aladdin was another example of Guy Ritchie’s constant attempts at branching out and distancing himself from his crime roots. As his first ever family movie, Aladdin proved that Ritchie was now a premium force in Hollywood. Although he was hired by the studio as a director, the film doesn’t feel like a typical studio movie. This is undoubtedly due to the fact that Ritchie didn’t simply sit back and let the movie run on mainstream elements. Instead, he teamed with renowned screenwriter John August, crafting a unique script that was peppered with his unique comedic style. Overall, the film was an enchanting watch fit for the entire family, carried by the enigmatic Will Smith as Genie.
8. Wrath of Man (2021)
Guy Ritchie’s 2021 action thriller, Wrath of Man, takes viewers on a thrilling journey fueled by revenge and filled with suspense. The film revolves around the character of H, masterfully portrayed by the legendary action star Jason Statham, as he joins an armored truck company responsible for transporting millions of dollars. However, it soon becomes clear that H has a hidden agenda, seeking to unravel a dark secret and avenge a personal tragedy. In this film, Ritchie deviates from his typical style, opting for a stripped-back approach that focuses purely on the unrelenting action. By utilizing Statham’s incredible on-screen presence, Ritchie successfully crafts a no-nonsense, pulse-pounding experience that propels the audience into the heart of the excitement, leaving them on the edge of their seats.
7. RocknRolla (2008)
RocknRolla saw Guy Ritchie return to form with stylish execution after the disappointments of Swept Away and Revolver. In RocknRolla, the narrative follows a group of London gangsters who become entangled in a web of corruption and betrayal in their pursuit of a valuable piece of real estate. One of the standout performances in the film comes from Gerard Butler, who effortlessly commands the screen as the witty and suave criminal mastermind known as One Two. Butler’s nuanced portrayal blends contagious humor with a charismatic persona, effectively aiding Ritchie in his return to peak form.
6. The Gentlemen (2019)
One again, The Gentlemen served as a return to form for Guy Ritchie, shining bright in the crime genre. As always, the caper is littered with comedic moments that lessen the weight of the violence. The fast paced hit revolves around Mickey Pearson, an American expat and marijuana magnate, who plans to sell his highly profitable cannabis empire to a wealthy buyer. When the news of his retirement spreads, chaos ensues as a multitude of cunning and eccentric characters, including rival gangsters, scheming billionaires, and blackmailing journalists, try to seize control of Mickey’s empire. The story takes thrilling twists and turns as Mickey’s right-hand man, Ray, finds himself caught in the middle of a treacherous web of violence, deception, and double-crossing, making every step a fight for survival. Amongst a star-studded cast, Hugh Grant steals the show in a career swerving role as the captivating and alluringly cunning criminal, Fletcher.
5. The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
2015’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. is Guy Ritchie’s eloquent and fast-paced spin on the beloved concept of the famed TV series. Set in the 1960s at the height of the Cold War, the film follows two rival spies, American Napoleon Solo (Henry Cavill) and Russian Illya Kuryakin (Armie Hammer), who are reluctantly forced to work together under the United Network Command for Law Enforcement (U.N.C.L.E.) to prevent a powerful criminal organization from destabilizing the world with nuclear weapons. Ritchie’s adroit direction boasts enthralling action sequences, and his writing brings forth his clever unique dialogue, elevating the film and bring a fresh and modern spin to the thrilling world of The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
4. Sherlock Holmes (2009)
In 2009, Guy Ritchie masterfully breathed fresh life into the classic tale of Sherlock Holmes through his blockbuster film. Led by the commanding might of Oscar-nominee Robert Downey Jr., the film’s plot unraveled into a thrilling adventure. Despite the character of Sherlock Holmes being conveyed repeatedly across TV and film, Ritchie managed to deliver a truly unique take on the detective’s journey. One of the standout elements was his iconic use of comedy, which injected a lively energy into the storytelling. Furthermore, Ritchie’s captivating camera angles during the epic fight scenes added an extra layer of exhilaration, effortlessly immersing the audience into a barrage of pulse-pounding action.
3. The Covenant (2023)
In 2023, Guy Ritchie experienced a momentous year in his directorial career, as he courageously embarked upon two distinct projects. Following on from Operation Fortune, Ritchie ventured into uncharted territory by immersing himself in the war genre. However, his creation, The Covenant, defied conventional expectations of an action-packed war film. Instead, Ritchie astoundingly sculpted a character-driven drama that delved into the lives of two opposing men amidst the backdrop of a harrowing day in the Afghanistan war. With great finesse and attention to detail, Ritchie managed to capture the complexities of these individuals, intertwining their lives and showcasing the profound effects of war on their psyches. As a result, The Covenant easily stands as Ritchie’s most mature and poignant work to date.
2. Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels (1998)
Guy Ritchie’s unexpected triumph in the film industry arrived seemingly out of nowhere with his surprise hit, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. The 1998 film showcased Ritchie’s distinct style, which was refreshingly unique in many ways. Showcasing slick dialogue, interweaving stories, and frenzied camera angles, Ritchie brought a fresh perspective to the crime genre. Although some critics drew comparisons to Quentin Tarantino, the similarities were superficial at best.
What truly set Ritchie apart was his ability to craft intricate narratives within the criminal underworld while portraying criminals as dynamic individuals with fast-talking tongues and a penchant for chaos. This approach captured the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike, firmly establishing Ritchie as a talented filmmaker with a style all his own. Not only that, the movie kick started a new wave of British acting talent, including Jason Statham, Vinnie Jones, Stephen Graham, and Lennie James.
1. Snatch (2000)
Guy Ritchie’s ability to surpass his breakout film with Snatch was nothing short of remarkable. Yet again, he delved into the gritty underworld of London criminals, seamlessly weaving their intertwining lives through a series of wild and unpredictable events. However, what set Snatch apart was Ritchie’s distinct style, infused with acid humor and his trademark innovative camera work. Hyper zooms and avant-garde angles were expertly utilized to enhance the film’s fast-paced narrative.
Perhaps the most astonishing aspect was Ritchie’s knack for attracting A-list talent. In a surprising move, he cast none other than Brad Pitt in a starring role, portraying a gypsy with an awe-inspiring, one-punch knockout right hand. Pitt, at the pinnacle of his stardom, took on this understated role with finesse and showcased a different side of his acting abilities. Snatch truly solidified Ritchie’s position as a top filmmaker in the industry, leaving audiences eager to see what he would conquer next. If you want to keep reading about Guy Ritchie – Here’s Why Guy Ritchie is the Perfect Choice for Disney’s Live-Action Hercules.
