English filmmaker Guy Ritchie returns with another action masterpiece, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023). Guy Ritchie‘s last feature film, the 2021 Wrath of Men, received mostly positive reviews and was a commercial success. Judging by Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre‘s officially released trailer, action audiences are in for yet another entertaining experience.
What’s more exciting about the spy action comedy is having English actor Jason Statham lead the cast. Like any action film, the movie’s plot revolves around its protagonist, a skilled spy, Orson Fortune, who’s commissioned to find and retrieve a high-tech device (the Handle) before it’s auctioned off to the highest bidder. These are the top cast of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and where you recognize them from.
Jason Statham as Orson Fortune
Jason Statham needs no introduction for true movie fans. Statham is one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, with several box-office juggernauts to his credit. Statham, who has collaborated severally with Guy Ritchie, plays Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre protagonist, Orson Fortune. Since debuting in 1998, Statham has starred in several top-rated movies and collaborated with other Hollywood A-list actors and filmmakers. Statham’s popular roles were in films like the Transporter film franchise, Cellular (2004), Death Race (2008), The Expendables film series, The Mechanic (2011), and the Fast & Furious franchise.
Aubrey Plaza as Sarah Fidel
Sarah Fidel was the first operative added to Orson’s team. Although he reluctantly agreed to work with her, she soon proved to be a valuable asset to the team. American actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza plays the combat and weapon specialist Sarah Aubrey. Plaza is known for playing April Ludgate in NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Julie Powers in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), Amahl Farouk/Shadow King in FX’s Legion, and Harper Spiller in The White Lotus (2022).
Hugh Grant as Greg Simmonds
Hugh Grant has had quite a successful and eventful year in 2023. Besides Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Grant starred in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023) and Wonka (2023). In Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Hugh Grant plays the billionaire arms dealer, Greg. He’s the film’s antihero, who’s less concerned about what the Handle will do in the wrong hands but more concerned about conducting a hitch-free auction. In his early days as an actor, Hugh Grant established himself as a leading man in several romantic films like Notting Hill (1999). These days, he’s more than comfortable being a character actor and appearing in minor roles. In the last decade, Grant starred in notable films like Cloud Atlas (2012), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), and The Gentlemen (2019).
Cary Elwes as Nathan Jasmine
Cary Elwes has had an even busier 2023 than Hugh Grant. Besides Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Elwes appeared in BlackBerry (2023), Sweetwater (2023), Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), and Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (2023). Elwes is a fantastic English actor who plays a private contractor, Nathan, hired by the British Government to retrieve the Handle. Nathan, in turn, hires the super-spy Orson Fortune. Although he’s cast in a supporting role, Elwes has been playing leading roles since the 80s. Some of Elwes’ notable acting credits include The Princess Bride (1987), Saw film series, Days of Thunder (1990), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), Twister (1996), Liar Liar (1997), Stranger Things (2019), and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019).
Josh Hartnett as Danny Francesco
Danny Francesco is an A-list actor who’s also Greg Simmonds’ favorite movie star. However, despite offering Danny $10 million to jump out of a cake and sing a “Happy Birthday” song, Danny has refused to acknowledge or pay Greg any attention. Orson and his team blackmail Danny Francesco to attend one of Greg’s charity galas that he’s hosting in Cannes on his superyacht. Danny quickly becomes an integral part of Orson’s team. The character is played by American actor and producer Josh Hartnett. Hartnett is known for his roles in ABC’s Cracker, The Faculty (1998), The Virgin Suicides (1999), Pearl Harbor (2001), Black Hawk Down (2001), and Oppenheimer (2023).
Bugzy Malone as J.J.
British rapper and actor Bugzy Malone plays JJ Davies, the tech guy in Orson’s team. Bugzy Malone is known for his contribution and success in the grime genre in the UK. With two studio albums, Bugzy Malone made his acting debut in 2019, playing Ernie in The Gentlemen (2019). Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre is the rapper’s second acting credit.
Eddie Marsan as Knighton
English actor Eddie Marsan plays Knighton, a representative of the British Government, in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023). Knighton contracts the mission of retrieving the Handle to Nathan’s team. He remained in close contact with Nathan throughout the mission to get progress reports. Over the years, Eddie Marsan has raked up credits starring in several successful films. Marsan is known for his performances in popular films like V for Vendetta (2006), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Hancock (2008), Sherlock Holmes (2009) and his sequel, Concussion (2015), Deadpool 2 (2018), and The Gentlemen (2019). Besides Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (2023), Marsan also starred in Fair Play and Firebrand in 2023.
