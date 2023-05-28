Home
Will Fast & Furious 11 Really Be The Last Movie? Maybe Not

2 mins ago
Fast X is the latest installment in the popular action franchise, Fast & Furious. It has been touted as the second to the last film in the series. However, recent comments from the stars and crew have left fans wondering if there might be more Fast & Furious movies in the future. While nothing has been officially confirmed, there have been talks about the continuation of the series, this could be with more sequels or spin-off movies.

One reason for the potential continuation of the Fast & Furious franchise is its enduring popularity. Since the first film was released in 2001, the series has grown to become bigger than what its creators envisioned. Not only is it one of the most popular film franchises, but it has also become an integral part of pop culture, all of which contribute to its enduring legacy. It’s difficult to imagine the franchise coming to an end anytime soon, especially as there have been indications from its director, Louis Leterrier, that there might be more films.

What Fast X’s Director Said About A Fast & Furious 12

Will Fast &#038; Furious 11 Really Be The Last Movie? Maybe Not

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Leterrier spoke about how it’s possible that there would be more films than initially planned and announced. He said “You know what’s beautiful about this franchise is that the audience gave the love and then the franchise kept growing and delivered for the fans, but also surprised them. Don’t shove it down people’s throats, but give people what they love. So let’s see [what happens next].” This has caused some buzz, as some fans are excited about what the future looks like for the franchise. 

From all indications, the film might continue beyond the next release, Fast and Furious 11, which is supposed to end the franchise. Vin Diesel has indicated that there will likely be one more movie after Fast and Furious 11 to wrap up the main franchise and has also teased several spin-offs in the works. Whatever direction they would take, it is clear that the filmmakers have the best interests of the fans at heart. 

Would Vin Diesel Return For Fast & Furious 12?

Will Fast &#038; Furious 11 Really Be The Last Movie? Maybe Not

Vin Diesel is the heart of the entire Fast & Furious franchise, the story which has spanned 22 years has mostly had him at the centre of all the action. This means that if there would be a sequel like he is likely to return. Alternatively, in the past Diesel has indicated that he is willing to move on from the Fast & Furious franchise. The cast of the franchise has grown exponentially as is expected from any project that has lasted as long as it has, so it would be easy to work around his absence in the event that he is unable to return to the franchise. 

The Fast and Furious is many years away from its origins, the story has featured insane feats which included a trip to space, as we saw in F9. There is a high chance that Fast & Furious 11 will not be the last movie in the saga, and all that is left is for fans of the franchise to sit back and anticipate more feats that defy a lot of things. 

Nkem
Nkem is many things, most of which are good and all of which are secret. She likes to write and she likes to consume visual media, here she combines both. When she is not doing either you are likely to find her doing her day job which may or may not have to do with catching bad guys. And as a person of many things, when she's not doing her day job or writing, she is doing one of the other secret and good things she likes to do.

