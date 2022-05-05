Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Spiritwalker”

The 2021 South Korean mystery-action fantasy film Spiritwalker, written and directed by Yoon Jae-geu starring Yoon Kye-sang, Park Yong-woo and Lim Ji-yeon, follows the story of a man who suffers from amnesia and wakes up in a new body every twelve hours. With no memory of who he is, it becomes more difficult when he finds himself being chased by agents and criminals. The film received relatively positive reviews, and in a review by The Guardian they wrote, “It’s entertaining enough, with some well-executed car chases and bone-splintering fights” Paste Magazine also praised the film in a review saying, “Spiritwalker’s ambitious ideas and tight roping tone make for a flashy, engaging and thought-provoking piece of action—even if one of those thoughts might be “What the hell is going on?” If you were enthralled by Spiritwalker as much as we were, here are five of our movie recommendations that involve similar elements in their plot such as memory loss, body swaps, and crime.
Bourne Identity
Watching Spiritwalker definitely reminds us of the 2002 action-thriller film Bourne Identity. Just like the protagonist of Spiritwalker suffers from amnesia and attempts to find out his true identity and is also pursued by assassins. The film was directed and co-produced by Doug Liman and written by Tony Gilroy and William Blake Herron and stars Matt Damon in the lead role as Jason Bourne, alongside Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Brian Cox, Walton Goggins, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in supporting roles. The film was a commercial success and was followed by The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and Jason Bourne (2016). Empire published a review of the film and wrote, “Nothing in The Bourne Identity stands up to close examination, but that doesn’t stop it being a rollicking blockbuster ride and perfect Saturday night fodder. Spectacular stunts, enough twists and turns to keep the audience guessing, and Matt Damon delivering as an action hero.”
Black Box
Another film that involves fantasy elements in its story is the 2020 science fiction horror film Black Box directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and written by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman. The film stars Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, and Charmaine Bingwa. The plot centers on a man who loses his wife and his memory in a car accident. Struggling to raise her daughter as he tries to regain his memory, he undergoes an experimental treatment. The film received relatively positive reviews and has been described as having similar elements to Get Out and Total Recall. The Hollywood Reporter wrote a review of the film and praised the film’s storytelling and strong performances saying, “The thriller starts out with a firm footing in horror and becomes less distinctive as it shifts into more psychological and sentimental terrain. Still, the confident storytelling keeps you watching, as well as strong performances from Mamoudou Athie as a widowed amnesiac and Phylicia Rashad as a brilliant brain specialist playing God.”
Minority Report
The 2002 American science fiction film Minority Report directed by Steven Spielberg does not involve memory loss or body swaps like Spiritwalkers but shares a similar tone involving a technology that catches criminals before they even commit it. The plot centers on the head of the unit played by Tom Cruise who is accused of a future murder by the psychic technology. It stars Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Max von Sydow. The film received several accolades including winning Best Science Fiction Film, Best Direction, Best Writing, and Best Supporting Actress at the Saturn Awards and Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing, and eleven Saturn Award nominations, including Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Saturn Award for Best Music. In a review published by The Guardian, they praised Spielberg’s direction saying, “As for Spielberg, it is a treat to be in the hands of a director who can deliver such a substantial, ambitious, and high-IQ piece of entertainment, someone who packs such a uniquely powerful punch in the mainstream cinema, yet never insults your intelligence. The wave of this remarkable man’s career has clearly not broken yet. He is still riding the crest.”
Memento
Just like Spiritwalker, Leonard Shelby suffers from memory loss as he tries to solve the murder of his wife in the 2000 American neo-noir mystery thriller film. Leonard Shelby, however, remembers his identity but suffers from anterograde amnesia which makes him unable to make new memories which makes it more difficult for him to find solve his wife’s murder and find the perpetrators. The film was written and directed by Christopher Nolan, produced by Suzanne and Jennifer Todd, and stars Guy Pearce in the lead role alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano in supporting roles. Memento received critical acclaim and received numerous accolades, including Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing. Reelviews wrote a review of the film and gave special praise to the performances of the actors and Nolan’s talent saying, “Lead actor Guy Pearce gives an astounding performance as a man struggling to avoid being manipulated in a world where he can easily become anyone’s pawn. It’s a tight, thoroughly convincing performance. Able support is provided by Carrie-Anne Moss, who is quickly moving far beyond her label as the “Matrix Babe”, and character actor Joe Pantoliano (the newest addition to the cast of “The Sopranos”). But the real star here is Nolan, and the way he has edited this masterful thriller into its final format.”
Every Day
The last movie on our list is not action-packed like Spiritwalker and the other movies on this list but shares the same element of body swapping. If you like the body swap element in the Spiritwalker’s storyline and you’re looking for a lighter film to watch, the 2018 American romantic fantasy drama film Every Day is worth watching. The film was directed by Michael Sucsy with a screenplay by Jesse Andrews, based on the 2012 novel of the same name by David Levithan. The film stars Angourie Rice, Justice Smith, Debby Ryan, and Maria Bello and tells the story of 16-year-old Rhiannon, who falls in love with a wandering spirit who takes over the body of a different person every day, waking up in a different body each morning. Variety published a review of the film and praised the beguiling storyline saying, “There’s a playfulness to “Every Day,” to how the film says to its audience — through the very structure of its Afterschool Special sci-fi design — that if you want to find love, you’ve got to look beyond the surface.”