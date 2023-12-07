Will Smith’s 10 Greatest Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

by

Will Smith’s journey from a rapper to one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors is a tale of talent, charisma, and versatility. From his early days on television to his blockbuster dominance, Smith has shown an uncanny ability to capture audiences’ hearts and imaginations. In this article, we’ll explore Will Smith’s 10 Greatest Movies & TV Shows, ranked by their impact on his career and the entertainment industry as a whole.

10. Seven Pounds

At the bottom of our list is Seven Pounds, a film that dives deep into themes of redemption and atonement. Will Smith portrays Ben Thomas, a man on a quest to change the lives of seven strangers after causing a tragic accident. The emotional narrative is driven by Smith’s powerful performance, which challenges viewers to ponder profound moral complexities. Despite its divisive reception, Seven Pounds showcases Smith’s ability to navigate intense dramatic roles with sincerity.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

9. Independence Day

Independence Day, an epic tale of humanity’s fight against alien invaders, cemented Will Smith as an action star. His portrayal of Captain Steven Hiller displayed the perfect blend of humor and heroism that would become a hallmark of his career. As much as it was adored upon its 1996 release, its appeal has only grown, becoming many viewers’ go-to film during patriotic celebrations.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

8. Hitch

Returning to his romantic comedy roots, Hitch featured Smith as a charming ‘date doctor’. The movie was a box office hit, grossing over $368 million worldwide and reminding audiences of Smith’s comedic timing and appeal. It struck a chord with fans looking for light-hearted entertainment, bolstering Smith’s reputation as a versatile actor who could lead films across various genres.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

7. I Am Legend

In I Am Legend, Will Smith delivers a compelling solo performance as Robert Neville, the last man on Earth after a devastating plague. The film’s success rested heavily on Smith’s shoulders, proving his capability to carry a blockbuster single-handedly. His portrayal blended survival instincts with moments of humor amidst an eerie post-apocalyptic New York City.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

6. The Pursuit of Happyness

The emotional depth of The Pursuit of Happyness is palpable through Smith’s portrayal of Chris Gardner, a father striving for a better life for himself and his son amidst dire circumstances. This real-life story showcased the chemistry between Will and his son Jaden, heightening the film’s emotional stakes and earning Smith critical acclaim, including Oscar buzz for his heartfelt performance.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

5. Ali

The transformative role of Muhammad Ali in Ali presented Will Smith with a daunting challenge, which he met with dedication and an immersive approach to understanding the boxing legend. His portrayal earned him an Oscar nomination and quashed any doubts about his acting prowess. Despite the film not being a box office hit, it remains one of the most significant performances in Smith’s career.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

4. Enemy of the State

In Enemy of the State, Will Smith showcased his range beyond the charismatic persona he was known for. Starring alongside Gene Hackman, he delivered a restrained dramatic performance that contributed significantly to the film’s engaging thriller dynamics. This role demonstrated that Smith could stand toe-to-toe with acting veterans and handle complex narratives.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

3. Men in Black

The sci-fi comedy Men in Black is pivotal in Will Smith’s filmography for its blend of action, adventure, and comedy. As Agent J, he brought charisma and humor to the odd couple pairing with Tommy Lee Jones’ Agent K. The movie was not only the highest-grossing film of 1997 but also solidified Smith’s pop culture status with its memorable lines and iconic character dynamics.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

2. Bad Boys

The success of Bad Boys, where Will Smith starred alongside Martin Lawrence as Detective Mike Lowrey, established him as an action star capable of leading major franchises. With each installment outperforming the last and talks of another sequel underway, it underscores how pivotal this series has been for his career trajectory.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

1. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Topping our list is none other than The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This iconic sitcom not only launched Will Smith into stardom but also made an indelible mark on American culture during the 90s. It introduced us to Will’s irresistible charm and comedic talent that would define his career for years to come.

Will Smith&#8217;s 10 Greatest Movies &#038; TV Shows, Ranked

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Red Sonja Movie Officially Announced Following ‘Wonder Woman’ Success
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2017
Five Movies That Rotten Tomatoes Had a Hand in Ruining
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2017
Exploring the Striking Posters of A Quiet Place Day One
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2024
Michelle Pfeiffer Comeback Continues with “Where is Kyra”
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2018
This is Thor: Ragnarok’s Scariest Image of Them All
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2017
Five Action Stars Who Should Appear in the Next Expendables Movie
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.