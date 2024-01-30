With the much-anticipated war actioner, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Guy Ritchie landing in theaters in 2024, iconic filmmaker Guy Ritchie is once again on Hollywood’s top radar. Ritchie started his career as a prominent writer and director, known for his original British crime classics such as Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. However, in recent years, Ritchie has begun to explore new territories and venture into different genres, slowly shedding his reputation for sleek crime capers. To that, the year 2023 proved to be a busy period for the director as he took on two ambitious projects.
Firstly, Ritchie helmed the action-comedy film Operation Fortune, showcasing his knack for blending humor and dazzling action. However, what truly surprised audiences was Ritchie’s unexpected career shift with the release of The Covenant, a war movie that marked his entry into the genre. This bold move demonstrated Ritchie’s versatility as a filmmaker and his desire to challenge himself creatively. In 2024, he shows no signs of slowing down as he brings forth yet another war movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. So, now that the official trailer has landed, let’s break it down and delve into everything we know so far.
What Is the Plot of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is based on a true story that Damien Lewis recounts in his book of the same name. It centres on a covert organisation that Winston Churchill and James Bond author Ian Fleming formed with the goal of using “ungentlemanly” acts of sabotage to weaken and eventually topple the Nazi regime. This force, which was a forerunner of contemporary black ops groups, was composed of elite military soldiers who appeared to be misfits and had a speciality in the unusual. As a result, they caught the Nazis by surprise and were instrumental in driving them out.
While Ritchie has helmed the director’s chair, he sat out the writing process this time around. However, the movie’s script was in the capable hands of Arash Amel (Rise), and Eric Johnson (Oscar-nominated writer of The Fighter). So, in 2024, Richie will bring this incredible true story to the big screen with an action-packed, star-studded extravaganza that’s gearing up to be a huge hit.
Breaking Down the Trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Although Guy Ritchie has moved away from the crime genre, his unique style is still spliced all over the footage in the trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. While the movie is a more an action affair, Ritchie’s signature penchant for blending in slick acid humour seems to be present throughout. This is showcased in the trailer’s first frame, where Henry Cavill‘s character cheekily sticks out his tongue after blowing a guy’s head off. This playfulness is followed by a female character shooting down a bunch of Nazi soldiers and then blowing on the end of the gun like something straight from a James Bond movie.
Over the years, Ritchie has developed a knack for filming intense action scenes, utilising super slow motion and innovative camera angles, a sleek, hyper visual trait that started with 2009’s Sherlock Holmes. It is clear that this kind of action is heavily present in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, as it is jam-packed full of explosions, gunfights and significant amounts of overall bloody carnage. A standout moment sees Alan Ritchson‘s character nonchalantly toss a grenade through a peephole, blowing a bunch of Nazi soldiers to smithereens.
Who Stars in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?
At the forefront of the movie is Henry Cavill, who will play the leader of the elite group. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will mark the second time Cavill has worked with Ritchie after 2015’s acclaimed movie, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. Alongside Cavill is a stellar supporting cast of some of Hollywood’s finest talents on offer. Partnering with Ritchie for the first time is Reacher superstar, Alan Ritchson. Other cast members include Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), and Hollywood heavyweight Cary Elwes (Saw, Liar Liar).
When Will The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Be Released?
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is currently still in post-production, however, a release date has been confirmed. The movie will land in theaters on April 19, 2024. It will open alongside the horror movie, Abigail. Lionsgate will serve as distributors for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Until then, read up about Cavill’s acclaimed role in Sand Castle.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!