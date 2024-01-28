Missed Opportunity: Henry Cavill’s Superman

This month marks the Man of Steel tenth anniversary. When the reboot was first released, Zack Snyder’s dark and grim take on the iconic DC hero wasn’t too well received. However, as time moved on, fans started to appreciate Man of Steel. It helps that Henry Cavill felt like the perfect fit for the character Snyder was going for. Rumors swirled around that the eventual plan was to turn him into a villain.
That never came to fruition. Man of Steel didn’t necessarily make a huge bank at the office. Though collecting a solid $668 million worldwide should’ve warranted a sequel. Unfortunately, the diminishing returns of Superman in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League severely damaged the character as a whole. Throw in the rumored politics that effectively prevented Cavill from getting a Man of Steel sequel and Warner Brothers missed out on a big opportunity involving Superman.
The Lack of A Man Of Steel Sequel
The biggest problem with Henry Cavill‘s Superman was that he never got his solo sequel. We’re not going to dive into the behind-the-scenes politics even though it’s evident that’s the ultimate reason Cavill never got the chance at a sequel. Audiences needed an opportunity to further dive into the psyche of the character. Especially when he supposedly dies at the end of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.
The entire process leading up to Justice League was incredibly rushed. A Man of Steel sequel following the death of Superman would’ve been a crucial stage in the character’s slow evolution of turning evil. The character eventually going back was always a strong idea. Henry Cavill was the perfect man for the job. There were always shades of grey when it comes to his version of Clark Kent and the first film did a solid job of documenting that.
Was Man of Steel perfect? No, but the beginning stages of his overall arc were the most captivating thing going about the DCEU. Since the audience doesn’t get any time to spend with Clark Kent/Superman, then there becomes a disconnect with the story altogether. We needed to connect important pieces to the puzzle before he magically reappeared in Joss Whedon‘s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s version does a better job with Superman, but a sequel still should’ve been made beforehand.
The Lack of A Follow-Up After Justice League
Superman returned and…nothing happened. As previously mentioned, DC rushed into the Justice League saga. Still, that doesn’t mean they couldn’t capitalize on the work that they’ve done thus far. There were various rumors of Henry Cavill being the villain of The Suicide Squad. The actor denied these claims so there’s no knowing if these are true. However, it would’ve been a fantastic idea for Superman to appear as a villain for Wonder Woman.
Despite the glowing reviews for the character, many have criticized the film’s climax. The final villain in the first installment often feels hokey and rushed. However, Superman taking charge in Wonder Woman would’ve helped develop both DC characters. Clark Kent didn’t have to be the antagonist. But he should’ve been inching towards the evil villainy role when fighting alongside Wonder Woman. And it didn’t have to be Wonder Woman. It could’ve been Aquaman. Or Shazam! The clear lack of planning following Justice League hurt one of the most valuable characters on the brand.
The ReIntroduction Was Also Weak
The big buzz for Superman’s return led to a brief end-credit scene in Black Adam that ultimately meant nothing. The announcement of his return to Black Adam was a giant mistake. It didn’t develop the character in any sort of way. Dwayne Johnson and Warner Brothers should’ve just let the Cavill’s return be a surprise to fans. Either way, it was a mistake that his character made his comeback in someone else’s movie.
Fans wanted to see a continuation of Superman’s journey. Black Adam vs. Superman is surely on most DC fans’ lists, but the development of his character was desperately needed after such a long absence. It’s a shame that we’ll never get the evil Superman that was hinted at. Perhaps the next generation of the character won’t squander the opportunity to properly tell Superman’s story.
