The Fate of Heroes in Justice League Crisis On Infinite Earths

The ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ crossover event is a monumental chapter in the DC Universe, reshaping the destinies of the Justice League heroes. As we delve into the fates of these iconic characters, we’ll explore how their journeys unfolded during this universe-altering saga.
Superman Clark Kent’s Multiple Facets
Throughout ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’, the Man of Steel is depicted in various incarnations, including Tom Welling’s Smallville Clark Kent and Brandon Routh’s Superman Returns persona. Each portrayal brought a unique layer to the character’s legacy. Earth 96’s Superman, played by Routh, was identified as one of the seven paragons, highlighting his crucial role in the multiverse’s salvation.
The five-part event will include three different versions of Superman and two separate Lois Lanes, including ‘Smallville’s’ Welling and Erica Durance. Post-crisis, Superman continues to grapple with the complexities of being a working parent alongside Lois in their upcoming show.
Batwoman Kate Kane Emerges
As the crossover unfolds, Batwoman steps up as a leader among heroes. Her character arc expands through her search for the Paragon of Courage and her encounters with other heroes like an aged Bruce Wayne.
After scouring the multiverse for paragons, the seven are revealed to be Supergirl, Earth 96’s Superman (Brandon Routh), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), The Flash, Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Sara Lance, and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). Kate Kane’s growth is evident as she takes on responsibilities that shape her into a central figure within the paragons.
The Flash Barry Allen’s Destiny
The prophecy of The Flash vanishing in a crisis has loomed over Barry Allen since the show’s inception. In a poignant twist, Earth-90’s Flash (John Wesley Shipp) sacrifices himself by running backwards on a treadmill to halt the anti-matter wave, sparing Earth-1. This act of heroism marks a significant emotional journey for Barry and showcases the depth of sacrifice within the Flash lineage.
First teased during The Flash’s pilot, Crisis on Infinite Earths was utilized as the framework for the Elseworlds crossover in 2018, foreshadowing Barry’s prophesied disappearance.
Green Arrow Oliver Queen Says Goodbye
Oliver Queen’s journey culminates in his ultimate sacrifice to save the multiverse. His leadership and destiny have been a cornerstone of his character throughout ‘Arrow’.
The Monitor agreed, for a price… which was later revealed to be Oliver’s own life. His death marks not only an end of an era but also sets a somber tone for what would become of ‘Arrow’ post-crisis.
Supergirl Kara Danvers Endures Loss
In a narrative mirroring her comic book fate, Supergirl faces devastating loss as her universe is destroyed by the Anti-Monitor. Despite this tragedy, she emerges as a beacon of hope and resilience. Supergirl is designated as the Paragon of Hope, underscoring her pivotal role post-crossover where she must navigate a new reality on ‘Earth Prime’ alongside other CW heroes.
Legends of Tomorrow Provide Levity
The Legends offer not only their unique abilities but also much-needed comedic relief amidst the dire stakes of ‘Crisis’. Although not explicitly mentioned, their presence and actions throughout this crossover reflect their significance within this collective struggle against annihilation.
Black Lightning Jefferson Pierce Joins Forces
Jefferson Pierce makes his Arrowverse debut during ‘Crisis’, playing an essential part in thwarting the Anti-Monitor’s plans. Recruited by Pariah to lend his powers against the anti-matter machine, Black Lightning’s integration into ‘Earth Prime’ signifies his newfound place among CW superheroes.
I love Vancouver, and all of these other shows — other than Batwoman — have been doing it longer than we have, reflects Cress Williams on joining this expansive universe.
To conclude, ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ has left an indelible mark on each Justice League hero involved. Their stories were interwoven into this grand tapestry with sacrifices made and new roles assumed. The Arrowverse will forever bear the legacy of this defining moment.
