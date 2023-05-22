The Mistakes The Upcoming X-Men Reboot Should Avoid

When Marvel acquired the rights to distribute their version of X-Men, long-time fans were overjoyed. Fox has achieved more misses than hits when it comes to using the X-Men property. Logan is an absolute classic, and films like X-Men: Days of Future Past and First Class are considered great. However, Dark Phoenix and New Mutants weren’t a good look for the franchise overall. Still, Fox did a solid job of incorporating classic comics into the live-action spectrum. Needless to say, there have been enough films in the X-Men canon to see the mistakes the X-Men reboot should avoid.
In total, Fox has released 11 X-Men films — 13, including Deadpool. However, there’s no telling when Marvel plans to finally release a solo X-Men movie under their brand. X-Men is a classic property that deserves to be seen in the same light as The Avengers or Justice League. Hopefully, Marvel can restore the brand’s name after the failure of Dark Phoenix and New Mutants.
The Dynamic Between Magneto and Professor Xavier Can’t Be The Same
This relationship has been run into the ground at this point. It’s understandable because both characters are vastly important in the world of X-Men. This isn’t a call to get rid of either character. However, it’s a hope that the dynamic shifts at the very least. Instead of Magneto and Professor Xavier being enemies in the beginning, having them start as friends can create new layers within the X-Men universe.
Yes, it’s clear that they’ll eventually become rivals. But the exploration of their friendship will first give them a chance to focus on a new villain. It’ll equally allow the writers to incorporate stories from the comics that haven’t made the big screen. For instance, there’s a comic that’s dedicated to Professor X and Magneto running a mutant-only country called Krakoa. There’s even a point where Professor X dies, and Magneto takes over the X-Men!
So, making them friends is a fresh approach that the series could benefit greatly from. In fact, the pair don’t have to end up as rivals. However, doing another Professor X vs. Magneto story is simply tiring at this point. There’s so much more to the powerful, layered men, and it would be great to expand on the overall lore.
The Central Focus Should Be On The Team
Wolverine was the main focus in the first three films, and Mystique dominated most of the screen time in the reboot. The biggest issue surrounding the live-action films is that the central focus was never on the team. It’s impossible to give everyone on the X-Men roster their individual spotlight, so some characters get short-changed. But it’s baffling how little character development Ice Man, Cyclops, and Storm got throughout their time in the live-action productions.
Focusing on the dynamic of the group with a leader emerging should be ideal for this brand. Why? Well, that’s the core of what makes X-Men a great franchise. The complex relationships on both the hero and villain sides created some memorable storylines throughout the comics. Wolverine is great, but Logan hopefully buried any chance for him to return to the reboot. Putting the focus on Jennifer Lawrence’s Mystique was an interesting idea, but her character often held back the films from being incredible.
Cyclops’ death in X-Men: The Last Stand was hollow because his character wasn’t developed beyond Jean’s love interest. It won’t be an easy feat, but it’s better to avoid the previous direction of X-Men’s films overall. Whatever direction they decide to go in, X-Men shouldn’t completely forget about the supporting characters who play important parts in the universe.
The X-Men Reboot Should Steer Away From Dark Phoenix
Jean Grey is one of the best characters in the series, and her Dark Phoenix arc is brilliant. Fox tried this adaptation twice and failed miserably both times. The Dark Phoenix arc needs more than just a single movie to develop, as it’s clear that the complexity of the story continues to stump the creators. More importantly, there are too many incredible stories in the X-Men canon to still be trying to finally get the story right.
Can Marvel break the mold and translate a proper Dark Phoenix story? Yes, they can, but names like Rogue, Cyclops, and Beast have compelling villain arcs. It would be great to give villains like Emma Frost, Mr. Sinister, or the Orchis Initiative a chance on the big screen. Either way, it’s best to move on from the Dark Phoenix story.
