8 Times Denzel Washington’s Genius Flew Under the Radar

Let’s face it, when we talk about Denzel Washington, we’re all quick to throw around words like ‘legendary’ and ‘iconic.’ But every now and then, even a giant like Denzel has his genius moments flying so stealthily under the radar, they could dodge a heat-seeking missile. So, grab your binoculars, folks – we’re going on a safari to spot the elusive instances of Mr. Washington’s underrated brilliance.
When Denzel Got Funny with Carbon Copy
Picture this: 1981, big hair, questionable fashion, and a young Denzel making his film debut in ‘Carbon Copy’. Here’s a guy who can make you laugh without even trying too hard. And yet, when we talk about his career highlights, this comedic gem gets about as much attention as a white crayon. What really got me was that for the vast majority of the movie, Walter is more comfortable with Roger calling him ‘Mr. Charlie’ than Dad. And just think, it’s a real treat seeing ‘Introducing Denzel Washington’ in the opening credits. The man’s funny bone was there from the start; it’s just that not many seemed to notice.
The Cry Heard Round the World
Fast forward to 1987. In ‘Cry Freedom’, Denzel steps into the shoes of Steve Biko and gives us all a masterclass in acting. Oscar-nod? Check. But let’s be real – how often do you hear people raving about this performance? It’s like finding someone who actually enjoys assembling furniture – rare and somewhat suspicious. The man portrayed Biko with such gravitas it should’ve been criminal to ignore it.
The Mighty Underappreciated Quinn
Now let’s talk about 1989’s ‘The Mighty Quinn’. Here’s Denzel juggling comedy, drama, and a Caribbean accent like it’s no big deal. The movie was a hit among moviegoers and critics alike but ask someone to list Denzel’s top five films, and this one probably won’t make the cut. If [Denzel] Washington is the discovery in this movie, he is only one of its many wonderful qualities. It’s like finding a twenty-dollar bill in an old pair of jeans – pleasantly surprising but not something you brag about at parties.
He Got Game But Did He Get the Recognition
In comes 1998 with ‘He Got Game’, where our man plays a father trying to reconnect with his son through basketball. Heart-wrenching? Absolutely. Overlooked? More than socks on Christmas. Sure, the film got its fair share of nods at award shows, but Denzel’s deep dive into this flawed character deserved more high-fives than it got.
The Quiet Storm of The Hurricane
1999 brought us ‘The Hurricane’, where Denzel transformed into Rubin ‘Hurricane’ Carter so convincingly you’d think he could throw a punch through the screen. The movie tells a true-life story about the real man’s fight to survive after being wrongly accused and imprisoned. His performance was intense enough to make onions cry, yet somehow it didn’t quite stir up the storm it should have in Hollywood.
Antwone Fisher A Directorial Whisper
Cut to 2002 and what do we have? Oh, just Denzel casually stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut with ‘Antwone Fisher’. He took on a significant but peripheral role to focus on directing – talk about playing it cool. Washington has chosen Antwone not merely as the autobiographical tale of one Antwone Fisher, but as a way to shine a light on larger issues. Yet somehow, this move was quieter than a mime at a library.
The Great Debaters Deserved Louder Applause
In 2007, Denzel pulled double duty again with ‘The Great Debaters’. Not only did he star in it, but he also directed this inspiring story set against the backdrop of racial segregation. And while it certainly didn’t go unnoticed, let’s just say it didn’t get people talking as much as they do about their gluten intolerance.
Fences But No Boundaries for Talent
Last but not least is 2016’s ‘Fences’. Here’s Denzel not only acting but also directing – because why settle for one slice of cake when you can have two? The film was an adaptation of August Wilson’s play and while it did earn accolades, including Tony Awards for its Broadway run, it seems like its silver screen counterpart didn’t quite become the talk of Tinseltown.
To wrap this up, these eight instances are just a few examples where Denzel Washington showed us different facets of his genius that didn’t quite get their day in the sun. Whether he was making us laugh or pulling at our heartstrings behind or in front of the camera, his talent remains undeniable. So here’s to those under-the-radar moments that remind us – sometimes you have to look beyond the blockbuster hits to appreciate an actor’s full range.
Follow Us