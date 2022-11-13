Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover

With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
The latest trend with this is taking classic children’s stories and lovable holiday favorites and turning them into horror movies. Seeing the characters that cheered you up as a child going crazy and murdering people or a cozy Christmas story turned into a nightmare is an exciting way to retell an old favorite. Even if you have to watch the movie through your fingers, these are the horror movies you never saw coming.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey
The story of the beloved willy, nilly, silly old bear by A. A. Milne has been retold repeatedly over the years. From origin stories to Christopher Robin all grown up, the adventures of Winnie and the gang have all been explored – until now.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is an unexpected path the characters will go on. In this version, Christopher has grown up a little, gone to college, and hasn’t returned to the forest in quite some time. The gang feels abandoned by Christopher, and things get dark. Without Christopher’s support and love, the characters turn back to their feral animal selves with no one there to feed Winnie, Piglet, and the rest.
When Christopher takes his fiancé back to the 100 Acre Wood to meet his old friends after all this time, he doesn’t know how dark things have gotten. Oh, and there’s a cabin in the woods being rented out by a group of females because every slasher movie needs to kill a bunch of women off.
Some stills of the movie were leaked, the internet went crazy, and the movie was rushed along to be finished. However, the trailer has fans -whether they will see it or not – igniting buzz around this twisted telling of the story.
Talks of a sequel are already in the works. Hopefully, with a release timeframe of February 2023 (the perfect Valentine’s date), we’ll see just what a deranged Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet have been up to when left alone for that long. And maybe even more terrifying, we’ll find out what happened to the rest of the gang.
Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare
From the same director giving Winnie-the-Pooh his twisted makeover, Rhys Frake-Waterfield is going after the way we see another of our childhood friends. With the huge buzz surrounding his Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey film before it’s even out – and the sequel already a guarantee – he’s going after the boy who never wants to grow up in this twisted version titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare.
No details have been leaked about this one yet. But, whether it’s Peter and his Lost Boys that go on the hunt or Captain Hook finally getting his revenge on his flying nemesis, with the way Frake-Waterfield is cranking these movies out, we shouldn’t have to wait too long.
The Mean One
If you thought Jim Carrey in How the Grinch Stole Christmas makeup was scary – wait until you check out the slasher movie making everyone’s favorite holiday grump even eviler, The Mean One. This horror version of the Christmas staple has the green guy murdering Cindy’s parents when she was little. Twenty years later, Cindy You-Know-Who wants her revenge on the Christmas-hating parent-murdering creature.
With no trailer available yet, the few stills online are enough to freak us out. However, you won’t have to wait long to see if this will be your new favorite holiday movie, as it will be released on December 15th on all available streaming services.
Not everyone is a fan of children’s classics being turned into horror films, and that’s okay. You don’t have to watch them and can keep those innocent versions safe in your head. It’s just a bit refreshing to have a slightly different take on the whole reboot thing. It could bring about a whole new audience to the lighter side of those tales if the horror fans make them a success. And with the Mickey Mouse copyright running out in 2024, what kinds of horrid takes will the most famous mouse turn into then? Who knows – we could get a whole world where villains win.