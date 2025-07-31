This Rising Star Just Beat Jack O’Connell and George MacKay for a Part in a Major Movie

Jack O’Connell (Sinners) and George MacKay (1917) were the frontrunners for the upcoming Clayface. However, they just got overshadowed by rising star Tom Rhys Harries. While all three actors are rising stars in their own rights, Harries is perhaps the less seasoned of the three.
Clayface is aiming for a 2026 release, meaning more cast members will be announced very soon. But for now, many are wondering who Tom Rhys Harries is. So, here’s everything we know about the movie and its leading man.
What Is the Plot of Clayface?
Clayface is a complex, shape-shifting creature made of magical clay who haunts Gotham City, sometimes serving as a villain and other times as an uneasy ally to Batman. While not as widely recognized as villains like the Joker or Riddler, Clayface certainly offers a multi-layered character with a rich backstory and intriguing moral ambiguity. This upcoming film will serve as the first movie centered entirely on Clayface, promising a fresh and compelling exploration of his character.
Written by Oscar-nominee Hossein Amini (Drive) and Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep), the film is set to delve into the creature’s origins, struggles, and dual nature. With these two very different writers on board, it’s difficult to decipher what kind of movie it will be. The film is described as a folk horror, action, fantasy – so, quite the unique blend. However, naturally with the character’s traits, it will reportedly have body horror elements thrown in. Amini is a well-rounded screenwriter who has dabbled in everything from crime to drama to comedy, whereas Flanagan is largely known for his presence within the horror genre.
The film will be helmed by horror maestro James Watkins. With terror-inducing movies like Eden Lake, The Woman in Black, and Speak No Evil to his name, it’s pretty clear which direction he might take Clayface. Watkins has a penchant for slow-burn tension. However, when the simmer turns to a boil, his delivery is like a punch in the gut; raw and visceral. Yet, this will be his biggest studio movie to date, and it’s likely that Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DC Studios James Gunn will want plenty of action thrown in to appease to wider audiences.
Where You Might Know Tom Rhys Harries From
It’s interesting to note that the frontrunners for this movie were all British, showcasing how British talent is starting to be recognised more and more in Hollywood. To many, the clearcut frontrunner was Jack O’Connell due to his recent success with Sinners and his small part in 28 Years Later. Also, he has a history with James Watkins after starring in Eden Lake in 2008. George MacKay is also a British actor making waves in Hollywood right now. However, the lesser-known Tom Rhys Harries beat them both to the punch. So, who is he?
Harries was born on October 8, 1990, in Cardiff, Wales. He made is onscreen debut in the 2011 musical comedy, Hunky Dory. Considering it was his first ever role, his part was rather substantial. However, since then, he has been confined to the supporting actor realm, albeit in some big enough projects to build a strong public profile. He has starred in popular series like White Lines, Doctor Who, and Suspicion, as well as movies like The Gentlemen, and The Return. With a reported budget of $40 million, Clayface will be one of the biggest projects Tom Rhys Harries has ever been a part of, and we could be looking at a new A-lister come 2026.
Will Batman Appear in Clayface?
Clayface is scheduled to start shooting in October 2025 with a September 2026 release date in mind. This means it will arrive before the long-delayed The Batman Part II, which is slated for release on October 1, 2027. To that, many have been speculating as to whether Batman will appear in Clayface, and if he does, will it be Robert Pattinson playing him.
In June 2025, James Gunn sat down with Entertainment Weekly and shed some light on how Clayface will fit into the DCU’s Chapter 1: “Gods and Monsters.” Gunn was quizzed about his decision to bring the movie into DCU as opposed to Elseworlds. While he didn’t mention Batman, the fact that he shed some light on his decision means Batman could exist in the script. Gunn said: “Just being honest, I did not think that was something that was going to happen, but he (Flangan) came in and he pitched the idea and I was like, ‘Oh s—! That’s cool.’ It’s a body horror movie. It’s a horror movie that, like any cool body horror movie, just happens to be in the DCU. And then he wrote the script, and the script was fantastic. We did not plan to do Clayface. That was really something he brought to us.”
