Is Alan Ritchson Right For Batman?

Alan Ritchson is on the rise right now. The actor has been in the business since 1999 and has starred in Smallville, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Titans, and Titans, but his role in Jack Reacher is his official breakout moment. The sky is the limit for the 41-year-old and many fans have suggested that he be the next Batman in James Gunn’s universe. Though the prolific filmmaker has yet to make an official decision about who will play the Dark Knight, I think it’s safe to toss Ritchson’s name into a hat for consideration:
“I’m getting this question, would I rather play Batman or Joker – Joaquin Phoenix crushed it, there’s no following that.” Ritchson said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I would love to play Batman, there, I said it! Okay I’ll shout it from the rooftops, ‘I want to be Bruce Wayne!’”
This has gotten positive reception as many see Ritchson as the perfect Bruce Wayne/Batman. However, there’s so many other actors out there who would nail the role of the iconic DC superhero. Is Alan Ritchson truly the right guy for Batman?
Alan Ritchson Clearly Has The Look For A Convincing Bruce Wayne/Batman
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why audiences instantly love the idea of Alan Ritchson playing Bruce Wayne/Batman. The guy isn’t tall (6’3 to be exact), but his a physical specimen that can convincingly kick some ass. Batman isn’t like Superman, Green Lantern, or Aquaman; he doesn’t have super powers so he relies on his strength and technology to do carry out his justice. In terms of Bruce Wayne, Alan Ritchson can certainly pass a rich playboy as well. Granted, the characterization of Batman is still unknown at this point.
All we know is that Bruce Wayne has a son named Damian Wayne. It’s quite possible that the focus is more on family then him being a playboy. Which would make sense since Bruce does have family to take care of. The live-action films have always had Bruce by his lonesome, which is a big reason the playboy status works so well for his character. There’s certainly way more to Batman than just looks and physicality. Though there’s no denying that those are a key factor when it comes to the Dark Knight.
Can Alan Ritchson Pull Off The Emotional Elements Necessary To Play Bruce Wayne/Batman
When I liked about Ritchson response to wanting to play Batman is that he highlights the intellect of the character. In the live-action films, Wayne was mainly showcased as a rich socialite with a high level of training. In the comics, his character was more of a detective, which was refreshing to see when Matt Reeves focused on that aspect in his film The Batman. The important thing is that James Gunn differentiates his version of Batman from Robert Pattinson’s.
As previously stated, it would actually be shocking if they chose to go with playboy Bruce. He has a kid now and it’s been stated that his character is more family focused. The role doesn’t just sound like your stereotypical Batman. For years, the emotional depth of Bruce Wayne was often neglected because the focus was on Batman and his villains. This is the main that witnessed the murder of his own parents, yet none of the films have really dived into that psyche.
Him having a son will surely play into that emotional state that’s been missing for quite some time. Beyond Reacher, the biggest roles Ritchson has had was Titans and Blue Mountain State. The latter is a straight-laced comedy series and it’s doubtful that The Brave and the Bold will be a full comedy. Titans showcased some of Ritchson’s range as a serious actor, though he really wasn’t challenged much playing Hawk. His recent film, Ordinary Angels, also highlighted his dramatic chops and Ritchson was pretty good overall. It didn’t feel out of place and had a surprising amount of depth in performance that showcased he’s more than just your stereotypical brute.
Is Alan Ritchson Right For Batman?
Yes. Does this mean that someone else should play the role? No, as Ritchson isn’t the only actor who can play the infamous caped crusader. However, the Reacher has shown some nice range in various roles and he’s a physical beast who can convincingly take down a bunch of bad guys. Ritchson is also old enough to be in the position as a father, even though the actor looks quite young. James Gunn should still keep his options open, though if Ritchson was announced today then there wouldn’t be any complaints from anyone.
