Brandon Routh shot to fame after his performance as Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns. Before that, Routh had a couple of decent roles to his credit, he played supporting roles in the films Zack and Miri Make a Porno and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He also played Ray Palmer on the TV series Arrow.
Beyond the lights and cameras, there are intriguing anecdotes that reveal the man behind the roles. Discover the unexpected connections and hidden talents that have shaped Routh’s journey, including his unique ties to comic book culture and his surprising musical abilities. As we unravel these lesser-known facts about Brandon Routh, you’ll gain a deeper appreciation for the man who has enthralled audiences across the globe.
1. Brandon Routh Is Of Mixed Ancestry
With roots that span diverse cultures, Routh’s ancestry and heritage encompass English, Scottish, German, Welsh, Irish, and Dutch roots. Born in Iowa, his paternal grandparents were Amor Ellis Routh and Velma M. Junkin, while his maternal grandparents were John Junior Lear and Viola Lorraine Brown. This diverse familial background has undoubtedly influenced Routh’s perspective and shaped his journey as an actor.
2. Brandon Routh Never Thought a Full-time Acting Career Was Possible Because Of His Small-town Background
Growing up in Norwalk, a small town in Iowa, Routh never believed that a full-time acting career was within his reach. The limitations imposed by his humble beginnings made the pursuit of a life in entertainment seem like an unattainable dream. However, his unwavering passion and undeniable talent would propel him beyond the boundaries of his small-town background and into Hollywood stardom.
3. He Has a Brother Who Is A Police Officer In Iowa
In addition to his own success in the entertainment industry, Brandon Routh has a close connection to law enforcement through his brother, who serves as a police officer in Des Moines, Iowa. While Routh’s career has taken him on a different path, his brother’s commitment to public service as a police officer reflects the diverse paths individuals within a family can take. Routh is the third of four children born to Catherine LaVaughn, and Ronald Ray Routh.
4. As A Kid, Brandon Routh Was a Big Fan of Superman
As a child, Brandon Routh harbored a deep admiration for the iconic superhero, Superman. Like many young fans, Routh was captivated by the extraordinary powers, unwavering moral compass, and indomitable spirit of the Man of Steel. Little did he know that his childhood admiration would eventually manifest into an opportunity of a lifetime when he was chosen to portray Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns. In fact, Brandon Routh would later reprise the role in the Arrowverse, during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Routh’s childhood fascination with the superhero undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping his understanding and portrayal of the character, allowing him to bring a genuine sense of reverence and authenticity to the role.
5. Brandon Routh Is a Distant Relative of Former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt
An interesting fact about Brandon Routh’s ancestral connections, is that he can trace his lineage back to the esteemed former President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt. Though the connection is distant, this familial tie to such a prominent figure in American history adds a layer of historical significance to Routh’s personal story. Roosevelt was America’s 32nd President, serving from 1933 to 1945.
6. He Auditioned for Smallville’s Clark Kent Role that Would Ultimately Go to Tom Welling
Before his iconic portrayal of Superman in Superman Returns, Brandon Routh auditioned for the role of Clark Kent in the popular television series Smallville. However, it was Tom Welling who ultimately landed the role and went on to bring the young Clark Kent to life in the long-running series. While Routh may not have landed the part, this audition experience marked an important moment in his career, offering him a glimpse into the world of superheroes and setting the stage for his later opportunity to portray the Man of Steel on the big screen.
7. Brandon Routh Plays The Trumpet And The Piano
In addition to his acting skills, Brandon Routh showcases his musical talents through his proficiency in playing the trumpet and the piano. These musical abilities add another layer of depth to his artistic repertoire, demonstrating his versatility as a performer. Whether it be the soulful melodies of the piano or the vibrant notes of the trumpet, Routh’s musical skills allow him to connect with different forms of expression and explore various avenues of creativity.