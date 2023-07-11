Cary Elwes is an English-American actor and writer known for his work in film and television. He was born on October 26, 1962, in Westminster, London, England. Elwes studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and made his professional stage debut in the play The Suicide at the Edinburgh Festival.
One of Elwes’ most iconic roles came in 1987 when he portrayed the charming hero, Westley, in the fantasy film The Princess Bride. This role brought him widespread recognition and remains one of his most beloved performances. Elwes showcased his talent for both comedy and action, and his performance in the film has become a fan favorite. There’s way more to the actor’s life than his stardom. Here are a few interesting facts about Ivan Simon Cary Elwes.
1. He Isn’t The Only Famous Name In His Family
While Cary Elwes has achieved fame and recognition in his own right, he does come from a family of notable individuals. Starting from his father, Dominic Elwes, who was a well-known portrait painter. Among his many artwork and designs, Dominic painted portraits of a number of London’s Clermont set – a group of rich British gamblers. He took after his father before him, who was also a talented portrait painter. Elwes’ mother, Tessa Kennedy, is a famed interior designer with elite clients, which include deluxe hotels, multinational corporations, and royals.
Besides his parents, Elwes’s brothers and step-sister, Cassian Elwes, Damian Elwes, and the late Millica Castner, have pretty noted reputations. Cassian Elwes is a film producer and talent agent, while Damian is an artist with studios in the Colombian rainforest and Los Angeles. Millica Castner (of blessed memory) was also a producer and actress. Interestingly, Cary Elwes is related to British miser John Elwes, who was the inspiration behind Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. He has other popular relatives too numerous to mention — his bloodline is filled with well-known names.
2. He Faced A Horrific Tragedy At The Age Of 13
When Elwes was just 13 years old, he and his family faced a devastating tragedy. Unfortunately, his father, Dominic Elwes, took his own life in London after he took an overdose of depressant drugs. Needless to say, that kind of event has the ability to scar a person for life. However, Elwes has braved it with a grace not many possess.
3. He Was A Production Assistant For Sometime
Just because Elwes is from a reputable and well-to-do background does not mean he did not work his way up to stardom. Elwes seemed to love acting since he was young. As a teenager, he worked as a production assistant on the sets of movies like Superman, Absolution, and Octopussy. In his time working in production, he met and was attached to Marlon Brando. Brando even nicknamed him ‘Rocky’ after Rocky Marciano. His time working on these sets obviously paid off as time went on, as Elwes has become a well-acclaimed and influential actor himself.
4. He Fell For His Co-star Robin Wright While Filming “The Princess Bride”
Cary Elwes confessed that he was absolutely “smitten” by Robin Wright, the actress who played Buttercup in the fantasy comedy movie. In his own words, he “couldn’t concentrate on much of anything” after his first encounter with her. The two actors even went as far as making excuses to film their final kissing scene over and over. In his book, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride,” Cary Elwes recounts his experience working on the film and often speaks highly of Robin Wright, both personally and professionally. He describes her as incredibly talented, beautiful, and a pleasure to work with.
5. The Feud Between Him And Ted Cruz Is No Secret
In 2021, Elwes and American Republican Senator Ted Cruz entered into a not-so-passive aggressive Twitter feud. It all started when the senator posted a screenshot of a virtual table read by the cast of The Princess Bride to benefit Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency. Cruz expressed his distaste for the event and mentioned that he wished the movie would be kept out of “Hollywood politics”.
Cruz has made it public that he is a big fan of the 1987 film, he is passionate about preserving the movie and has tweeted quotes from the movie to make this point. Elwes and other cast members were not having it. It was obvious in a tweet Elwes wrote responding to a podcast the Senator was on. He tweeted that the entire crew and cast of The Princess Bride movie have rabid contempt for him. The feud still seems to be ongoing.
6. Cary Elwes Met His Wife At A Chili Cook Off
Elwes and Lisa Marie Kurbikoff met in 1991 and got married on June 25, 2000. Kurbikoff is a photographer, filmmaker, and actress known for her appearance in movies like The Cool Surface and Control. Elwes met Kurbikoff at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off, and they hit it off after Kurbikoff invited Elwes to join her for a few rides. The pair started dating soon after that, got engaged in 1997, and decided to wed in 2000. Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Kurbikoff have been happily married for 20 years and have a 15-year-old daughter (Dominique) together. They continue to lead pretty private lives and are not often in the public eye.