How Ryan Guzman Went From Catholic Seminary To Hollywood

Ryan Guzman nurtured many interests before the acting bug engulfed him. As a child, he gained a black belt in taekwondo and fought his way into the martial arts arena as an MMA fighter in Sacramento. Guzman also excelled in baseball but a shoulder injury thwarted his chances of carving a career as an athlete. The 6-foot-tall actor made the most of his ripped body and sculpted features to become a model in his teens, opening a new chapter in his evolving artistry.
Guzman enjoyed success as a model but his unfolding journey as an actor propelled him to fame. Joining the Step Up film franchise in his budding days fast-tracked his ticket to global recognition. Interestingly, Guzman didn’t formally train as a dancer before he got the role but was able to deliver a compelling performance in the popular film franchise. This solidifies his status as a multi-talented performer. Guzman is also known for playing Noah Sandborn in the erotic psychological thriller film The Boy Next Door and Eddie on ABC’s procedural TV series 9-1-1. Keep reading as we dissect Ryan Guzman’s journey to fame.
Ryan Guzman’s Early Life and Career Beginnings
Born in Abilene, Texas, on September 21, 1987, Ryan Guzman is an American by nationality. However, he hails from a mixed background. His father Ramón Guzmán Jr. is a Mexican immigrant while his mother Lisa Anne is from California but has English, German Swedish, Dutch, and French heritage. He grew up with a younger brother named Steven. Guzman spent his early years in Texas before his family moved to San Francisco, California.
At seven, Ryan Guzman began taking Taekwondo lessons and earned a Black Belt at ten. He was also part of his high school and college baseball teams but gave up on a professional sports career due to a shoulder injury. Guzman attended West Campus High School and graduated in 2005 before going to Sierra College. He briefly joined a Catholic seminary for the priesthood in his formative years but didn’t see it through.
Before acting became his full-time career, Guzman was a mixed martial arts fighter. The stint came to an end after his license expired in 2010. He also made a name for himself as a print and commercial model under Wilhelmina Models and Look Model Agency. Guzman worked with brands such as Abercombie & Fitch, Reebok, Old Navy, and Gillette during this time.
His Film Career Began With Step Up Revolution In 2012
After a few years in modeling, Ryan Guzman began auditioning for acting roles and landed the main role as Sean Asa in Step Up Revolution (2012). He got the part after four acting and six dancing auditions without having professional dancing experience. Director Scott Speer said he chose Guzman because of the magic between him and the female lead Kathryn McCormick. Guzman’s martial arts training helped him with the role.
Ryan Guzman reprised the role of Sean Asa in Step Up: All In (2014), the fifth installment in the Step Up film franchise, and appeared in two more films the same year, including There’s Always Woodstock. He gained further recognition with his performance as Noah Sandborn in the erotic thriller The Boy Next Door (2015) alongside Jennifer Lopez and Kenny Roper in Everybody Wants Some!! Other notable film projects in his resume include Jem and the Holograms (2015), Backtrace (2018), The Cleansing Hour (2019), and The Present (2024). He stars in the upcoming American action thriller Midnight.
Ryan Guzman Began His Television In 2012
The same year he launched his film career, Guzman debuted on the small screen in a guest appearance on Cameras as Ryan. He followed it up with a role in MTV’s television film, Ladies’ Man: A Made Movie. He joined the Pretty Little Liars cast in 2013 in a recurring role spanning nine episodes. The role was initially planned for one or two episodes but his unique connection with the cast kept him on the show longer than expected.
In 2015, Ryan Guzman scored his first main role in a television series, starring as Carlos Gutierrez on NBC’s superhero drama Heroes Reborn. He also played a main role in Notorious in 2016. After his 2017 guest appearance as a judge on the reality television cooking show Chopped Junior, Guzman joined the main cast of 9-1-1 in 2018 and has portrayed Edmundo Ëddie” Diaz since season 2. He reprised the role in a crossover appearance on the spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star in 2021. Meet the cast of 9-1-1.
