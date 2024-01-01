The Brothers Sun: Cast and Characters

Netflix’s The Brothers Sun is all about family and crime, premiering on January 4. This series follows a Taiwanese American family as they figure out their life after the death of Big Sun, who left his two sons behind. With Mama Sun living miles away in Los Angeles with the younger son’s brother, this family must come together to protect each other if they want to survive.
With new and familiar faces cast in this upcoming series, fans are in for laughter, tears, and some intense action scenes. Fans can expect a grounded Asian story about an Immigrant family dealing with their past catching up to them. From the legendary Michelle Yeoh to rising talents like Sam Song Li and Justin Chien, here are the top cast and characters of Netflix’s The Brothers Sun.
Michelle Yeoh as Eileen Sun
After her award-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh stars in her first leading role in Netflix’s The Brothers Sun. Taking on another badass action character, Yeoh feels right at home playing the matriarch of the Sun family as Eileen Sun, aka Mama Sun. Although she seems harmless initially, she isn’t to be played with just because she left Taipei behind and moved to Los Angeles with her younger son. Fans will recognize Yeoh from other roles in films and TV shows like Star Trek Discovery American Born Chinese, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Witcher Blood: Origin.
Johnny Kou
Johnny Kou is a legendary actor known for his roles in Reclaim, The Wonderful Wedding, Road to the Sky, and Fighting Men in China. He brings the power and strength he brings to the role of Big Sun, the leader of the Jade Dragons. He’s managed to run this criminal organization for decades, training his son to take over while keeping his enemies at bay. But now that he is dead, everyone he loves is in danger. Kou’s acting matches Yeoh’s talent, and they make a wonderful team on screen.
Justin Chien as Charles Sun
Justin Chien plays the eldest son of the Sun family, who, after his father’s death, is left with the huge responsibility of taking over their criminal business. Before his father’s death, some shadowed his father, learning everything he called about the ruthless and criminal world of Taipei and where their family interests lie. He goes to Los Angeles to try and protect his brother and mother, but without the shadow being in his father’s shadow, Charles has a newfound freedom that is too tempting to resist. After being separated from his younger brother, he has to try to mend that relationship despite the looming responsibilities waiting for him back home. Chien’s recent appearances were in Sun Moon and Two Sides: Unfaithful.
Sam Song Li as Bruce Sun
Sam Song Li plays Charles’ younger brother, Bruce Sun. He hardly remembers his life in Taipei and is oblivious that he comes from a criminal family. He’s been raised in Los Angeles, and his biggest worry is his classes and crushes. With his brother in town, the life he thought he knew is now gone, and with it are some secrets about the woman who raised him. His innocence makes for some funny TV as his world unravels. Song Li previously appeared in Better Call Saul, Home Economics, Never Have I Ever, and Take the Night.
Highdee Kuan as Alexis Kong
Alexis Kong is an assistant district attorney in Los Angeles who’s been raised to fight for justice, and that’s what she will do. Highdee Kuan was cast as the ambitious and brilliant character in The Brothers Sun. Kuan has recently appeared in This is Us, You, Fear the Night, and Quantum Leap.
Joon Lee as TK Lee
Joon Lee is a known actor, appearing in short films, with The Brothers Sun being his first major TV role. Lee plays TK Lee, Bruce’s best friend who always wanted to be a gangster like Bruce’s older brother. He loves gaming, having fun, and taking things west, which doesn’t make him the best candidate to join the crime business. He sees it like a game, not knowing the real price to become a feared gangster.
Jon Xue Zhang as Blood Bots
Jon Xue Zhang was cast as Blood Bots, the Sun family’s number one protector in The Brothers Sun. While ruthless and deadly, Blood Bots is also caring and very pleasant. He will do anything to protect the Sun family, and his loyalty to the family business is unmeasurable. He’s a tough guy but with a teddy bear heart. Zhang is popular for his work in The Gentleman, The Continental, Marvel’s Eternals, and Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.