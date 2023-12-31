Netflix viewers are in for some fun, action, and crime in 2024 with Michelle Yeoh-led The Brothers Sun. This series explores the dynamics of family life with the burdens of legacy in the criminal world of Los Angeles. Writer and Executive Producer Brad Falchuk says the series is an extreme version because people are trying to kill them and take over their business.
The Sun family is also dealing with internal conflict and emotional problems after they suffer a huge loss. Mother Eileen Sun and her two sons must take over the powerful Taiwanese triad while trying to mend their relationship after years of separation. This series has drama, emotional turmoil, crime, and action for fans. Here is everything you need to know about The Brothers Sun premiering on Netflix.
When Is The Brothers Sun Release Date?
Netflix first announced the Brothers Sun series in February 2022. The series started production almost immediately and wrapped by the end of 2022. Although the show was in post-production for most of 2023, Netflix announced that it would be released on January 4, 2024. It is one of the most highly anticipated series from the streaming giant in 2024. This action comedy series will only have eight episodes in total. It is one of the most anticipated shows debuting in 2024.
What Is The Brothers Sun About?
The Brothers Sun series is about the Sun family, who are part of the criminal underworld as the leaders of the Jade Dragons. Following the murder of his father, Charles Sun, the oldest of the Sun brothers, has to take over from his father while struggling to define his identity and run the business left behind.
The series focuses on the Sun family as they bring Bruce Sun into their criminal dealings because his life is now in danger. It tackles themes like family, loyalty, and trying to live up to a legacy they didn’t choose. Charles is stepping up to take over from his father, but there is a lot he didn’t know about his mother and what led their family into this business.
Who Stars In the Upcoming Series?
The cast of The Brothers Sun features several new and familiar names in the entertainment industry. Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh plays Eileen Sun, the matriarch of this powerful family. She brings to life another bad-ass character who can fight and take care of her family without breaking a sweat. This will be another epic action role for Yeoh that will again put age stereotypes about female actresses to rest. Her most recent performance, where she was fighting for her life, is the critic’s favorite, Everything Everywhere All At Once.
The other members of the Brothers Sun cast feature new talents like Sam Song Li, who plays Bruce Sun—one of Sun’s brothers who is oblivious to the work their family has been doing. Justin Chien plays Charles Sun, the older of the Sun brothers, who knows about the family business but struggles to find his identity in the criminal world after his father’s death. Other cast members include Joon Lee as TK, Highdee Kuan as Alexis, Jon Xue Zhang from Marvel’s Eternals and The Gentleman as Blood Boots, Madison Hu from The Boogeyman as Grace, Alice Hewkin from Sex Education and the Crown as May, Jenny Yang from Busy Tonight with Busy Phillips as Xing, Rodney To from Parks & Recreation and Maite Garcia as Edner.
This series doesn’t only boast a majority Asian cast but also an all-Asian writers’ room, which shows the great lengths Netflix has gone to boost representation and diversity in the entertainment industry. But if the trailer is anything to go by, this series will be one of the best Netflix has to offer in 2024.
The Team Behind The Brothers Sun
The Brothers Sun is created by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk, with Falchuk serving as executive producer, writer, and showrunner for the series. The All-Asian writers for this film include Jason Ning, Andrew Law, Amy Wang, Ally Seibert, Justin Calendar-Chenn, and SJ Son, alongside Wu and Falchuk. With the story being Taiwanese, the writers wanted to include Taiwanese slang from the cast naturally. Since the story is about a Taiwanese-American immigrant family, the team wanted to find Taiwanese American, Korean-American, and Chinese American writers who could better understand the series’ direction and easily relate to the story they were telling.
Watch The Brothers Sun on Netflix
