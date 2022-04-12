Movie Review: Sonic the Hedgehog 2

One would expect people to take their kids to a movie like Sonic the Hedgehog, and for the most part, a lot of kids are kept occupied by the antics of the blue speedster, especially when he’s joined by his double-tailed sidekick, tails, and the red-furred Echidna, Knuckles. This is when trailers could show less and make the movie a little better since the arrival of Knuckles would have been a nice surprise had it not been announced so readily. But oh well. Spoilers are on their way obviously since it’s fair to say that a lot of people haven’t seen this sequel yet, but one uplifting way to put things is that the sequel does manage to stand up to the first movie and act as a nice continuation rather than its own story. That makes a big difference since plenty has been going on since the first movie it would appear, and Sonic hasn’t been forced to go out on his own or convinced that he can still take care of himself. In a big sense, it’s made obvious that he’s still a kid and needs to be cared for more than he realizes.
The movie starts on the Mushroom Planet where Dr. Robotnik, aka Eggman, was banished in the first movie. Through an intricate design using mushrooms, rocks, and liquid, a contraption that is used to brew mushroom coffee is revealed as Robotnik tastes creation, only to spit it out immediately. It becomes easy to see that his appearance and his mental state have taken a bit of a hit, but all the same when Robotnik creates a machine using the wreckage of his vehicle, he creates a communication device that alerts someone from another world or galaxy. When a ring portal opens up, Robotnik unleashes his traps on the three warriors that step through and is about to dash through the gate, when he notices a fierce individual stepping through. Knuckles comes off as cartoonish, but fierce in a way that makes it easy to see that he means business. When he allies with Robotnik though, one can’t help but think that Sonic has no chance on his own.
Luckily, Tails finds Sonic and convinces him that Knuckles is after the Master Emerald, which can turn one’s thoughts into reality. Knuckles is seeking to honor his lost clan, as he’s the last, while Sonic is simply trying to keep the emerald away from Robotnik, whom he knows to be an evil individual. The action and adventure in this movie is fun, but while the story and the dialogue are geared toward kids since the corny, hokey, sappy nature of some parts of the dialogue make it clear that the movie isn’t meant to take itself too seriously. There are a few insults, jokes, and bits of content that only fans of Sega might fully understand, but overall, it’s not too hard to think a lot of people would like this movie. In several scenes, it feels as though Jim Carrey does his best to take over the moment, while in others he does what he does best and offers up a level of comedy that’s still fun to see since, despite his mention of retiring, a lot of people can’t help but think that he’s still someone to look up to when it comes to entertainment.
To make a long story short, Robotnik employs Knuckles to fight Sonic for the emerald, and in doing so finds a secret compass that will find the emerald. Once the temple is found, Robotnik, after making a funny but unexpected Limp Bizkit joke, tries to ditch Knuckles, only for Sonic to show up and fight Knuckles despite his reluctance to do so. When Robotnik ditches both of them after obtaining the emerald, Sonic saves Knuckles, who in turn saves Sonic, proving that Knuckles isn’t really an antagonist, but is instead someone that’s trying to restore the honor of his clan. When they’re rescued by Tails, they return to Sonic’s home in time to save the rest of the town from the mega robot that Robotnik has created using the power of the emerald. Eventually, finding that the robot is too powerful, Sonic recovers the emerald and, just in the nick of time, absorbs the gems within the emerald to attain his most powerful, golden form as he uses this power to defeat Robotnik and send him crashing down amid the wreckage of his robot.
Not long after, it’s seen that Knuckles, Tails, the Wachowskis, and Sonic are enjoying a game of baseball, which is cut short when Knuckles punches the ball and sends it rocketing off into the woods. Opting to head back into town for a treat, the group of friends ends the story on a positive note, as Sonic even calls Tom ‘dad’. The post-credit scene leaves another possibility for a third movie, but as of now, it feels as though it might need a lot of work before it can be convincing, since Project Shadow is no doubt known to many fans, but it would be wise to think about the direction that’s needed to keep this story going. All in all, though, this was a pleasant movie for kids, and despite being a bit hokey in some spots, it wasn’t hard to enjoy.