10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The year was 2000. Jim Carrey was (and still is to this day) one of the most in-demand actors in the world. Funny, charming, witty, and able to make you laugh in under a second, the actor was the perfect choice to take on the role of the Grinch. The Grinch, whose heart is two sizes too small, hates Christmas. He hates the happiness, the love, the noise, and everything that has to do with it.
So, in his sad mind, he decides to steal Christmas from the town where he resides on the mountain above, and he wants to make everyone miserable. But instead, he makes us all laugh, learns a valuable lesson, and things end up working out for him. So, with the Christmas season upon us, we thought we’d look back at the things you did not know about Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas – you might be surprised.
1. Theodore Geisel’s Wife Handled the Movie
The creator of The Grinch is none other than Dr. Suess. Dr. Suess is Theodore Suess Geisel, and he didn’t do much licensing when he was alive. It was his wife, Audrey, who finally came forward following the sad death of Dr. Suess and allowed Ron Howard to bring the Grinch to life. However, she wanted to maintain creative control over the movie, and she did just that. Then, she met Jim Carrey, and that was it for her.
2. Jim Carrey’s Dream Came True
For Jim Carrey, being the Grinch was his dream come true. Unfortunately, he was working on another film when the movie was being cast, and he could only take a few moments between takes to meet with Audrey Geisel. He was in character, and he had to meet her that way. But when he gave her a Grinch smile, she knew he was the one. Geisel said it was “the impossible smile any human being could generate,” and that was that.
3. Audrey Geisel Removed All Adult Humor
When it came to bringing her late husband’s work to life, she would not let adult humor get in the way. She vetoed it all, including eight versions of the script. Mrs. Dr. Suess didn’t want to see it, and it didn’t matter to her what was happening. She liked how it turned out, and we can all agree she did a lovely job.
4. It Took Eight Hours for Carrey To Get into Character
The entire process of being put into that outfit and being put into that makeup was a lot for Carrey. The first time he got into costume, it was an eight-hour process. It was rough and rugged to the point of being impossible for him. After that, the entire process was streamlined before much longer, and things became faster. Before the movie was done, he was able to get into makeup and costume in just under three hours. Which, of course, still seems like an absolute ton.
5. The Grinch Taught Jim Carrey Patience
Patience, as they say, is a virtue. It’s one Jim Carrey learned, starring as The Grinch. It’s not that he did not have it in the past, but he didn’t have what it took to sit down for hours every day to do hair and makeup only to look like the Grinch. It taught him a lot, and he’s grateful for that.
6. Jim Carry Wasn’t Nice on Set
This surprises everyone. Jim Carrey is one of the world’s friendliest people, not someone the world dislikes. However, this is a situation that did change things. He was called unpleasant on the set, and the makeup artist was so unhappy that he left and said he would not come back until everyone decided he was valuable to the set. The managers said to leave and take the time he needed, and Jim Carrey quickly realized that his makeup artist was important. He apologized, and he toned it down a bit.
7. The Grinch is Bryce Dallas Howard’s First Paid Movie
She is one of Hollywood’s most famous stars (and the daughter of director Ron Howard), and this movie was her first. It wasn’t her first movie, per se, but it was the first one that earned her a paycheck. It was fantastic to work on set with her father and learn from Jim Carrey, and she remembers it well.
8. Gossip Girl’s Resident Goth Chic is Cindy Lou Who
Everyone knows Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen as the sweet little girl who underwent the most significant transformation in the show. She went from sweet and innocent and kind to dark and gothic. In real life, she’s super into music and her band, and she’s fantastic. But she was also the sweetest Cindy Lou Who when this movie was made, but most don’t even realize it.
9. Background Actors Are Very Talented
Did Ron Howard hire people to work in the background as regular people in Whoville? No, of course, he did not. He hired Cirque Du Soleil actors and actresses to do this job. It’s Whoville. Everyone here sings and dances and does beautiful things. He had to hire sheer talent.
10. There are Six Maxes in this Movie
Max is the darling dog owned by The Grinch, and he’s the star of this show in every single manner. Except there is more than one Max. There are six Maxes. The dogs were all trained to do particular things that Max was required to do, and that took six dogs. Of course, you didn’t know that, did you?