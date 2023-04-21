10 Things You Didn’t Know About Baby Driver’s Ansel Elgort

From his breakout role in The Fault in Our Stars to his impressive turn in Baby Driver, Ansel Elgort has shown us that he’s a force to be reckoned with. He’s not just an American actor but also a singer and DJ. He kicked off his acting career in 2012 with a role in the remake of Carrie.
The movie that really pushed him into the limelight is The Fault In Our Stars (2014). But that’s not all, he also featured in films like the Divergent series, Baby Driver and November Criminals. Needless to say, here are some interesting facts about the star.
1. He’s A Pisces
Born on March 14, 1994, that means as of April 2023, Ansel Elgort grew up in the big apple. More specifically, he spent his early days in Manhattan. The star was brought up with an appreciation of art and began his career as a teenager.
2. His Father Is A Vogue Photographer
The star’s father, Arthur Elgort, is a well-known American fashion photographer. In fact, he’s built quite the career capturing stunning images of some of the world’s most famous models and celebrities. Elgort Snr is particularly famous for his work on the pages of Vogue magazine. Bottom line, he has shot countless iconic covers and editorial spreads.
Arthur Elgort has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment. Some of them include Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Gisele Bündchen, and Scarlett Johansson, among many others. Even more, his photographs have been exhibited in galleries around the world.
3. Ansel’s Grandmother Survived The Holocaust
The Holocaust cast a dark cloud on many, one of those people is Ansel Elgort. His grandmother, Aase-Grethe Hall, survived the holocaust, and she even saved Norway’s Jewish children from being murdered. Altogether, during world war 11, her family was captured by the Nazis and taken to a concentration camp.
Despite the injustices she faced, Hall survived and rebuilt her life after the war. Elgort often speaks about his grandmother and her experiences during the Holocaust. Additionally, he talks about how they shaped his own views on life and the importance of kindness and empathy.
4. Ansel Elgort Attended Lee Strasberg Theatre And Film Institute
While some of Elgort’s talent is undoubtedly natural, he topped that off with some classical training. He attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City. Once he was done with high school, the star went on to study at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Manhattan. Needless to say, the school has churned out some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Marilyn Monroe, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro.
5. Ansel Elgort Dances Ballet
Adding to the list of his talents is the fact that Ansel Elgort is a trained ballet dancer. He started dancing when he was quite young and was even talented enough to get into the School of American Ballet. The star didn’t just dance ballet for fun, he actually performed in some pretty serious productions. For instance, Elgort danced in he danced in The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center and even played the lead in Carousel when he was in high school.
6. He Auditioned To Be A Bad Guy In The Movie Carrie
The star’s first movie role was in the 2013 remake of Carrie. He bagged the role of Tommy Ross, the popular guy who takes Carrie to prom. But that’s not the role he originally auditioned for. Elgort actually auditioned for the role of the protagonist, Chris Hargensen. However, director Kimberly Peirce thought he was too nice for the part.
7. His Got His Big Break From A Romance Movie
Ansel Elgort’s big break came after he starred in the movie The Fault in Our Stars. In the film, the star plays leading man Augustus Waters. Altogether, the tear-jerker turned out to be a big hit, and it catapulted Elgort to the next level.
8. Ansel Elgort Is A DJ And A Musician
As mentioned earlier, Elgort is that he isn’t just a talented actor, he’s also a musician and a DJ. He started playing the piano when he was just a kid and has been making music ever since. Even more, the star released several singles and even dropped a whole album called Total in 2018.
In fact, Elgort showcased his stellar pipes in the movie The Fault In Our Stars — he sang on the soundtrack. Additionally, Elgort is a successful DJ who performs under the name Ansolo. He’s played at some pretty cool venues, like Coachella and the Electric Daisy Carnival.
9. He’s Signed To Island Record
In 2019, Ansel signed a deal with Island Records, which is a big deal in the entertainment industry. industry. Island Records has worked with some of the biggest names in music. His debut album, Total, was released and received positive reviews. The album features a mix of electronic and pop sounds, with the star’s smooth vocals tying everything together.
10. Ansel Elgort Has A Doppelganger
Sure, familial resemblance is expected, but Elgort’s resemblance to his brother is spectacular. His brother, Warren Elgort, is his spitting image. Warren Elgort is known for being a bit of a goofball. In fact, he’s always making silly faces and cracking jokes. Altogether, that’s a bit different from his brother’s serious persona. It’s like they’re yin and yang but in a brotherly sort of way.
