When you think of Hollywood actors, it is easy to associate them with massive wealth. Although most actors become very wealthy as their careers blossom, they sometimes have to take small paydays early on in their journeys. This can be for a number of reasons. For example, sometimes they simply haven’t proven themselves yet, or sometimes they believe in the material so much that they are willing to work for a reduced price.
While it is common for up-and-coming actors to take drastic pay cuts, it is not completely uncommon for established actors to do the same. In fact, there have even been occurrences of big named actors working for free. However, this list will focus on 5 actors who took small salaries for big roles.
Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber
Jeff Daniels is a versatile actor whose career has seen him effortlessly navigate through a diverse array of genres in both TV and film. From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, Daniels has consistently delivered compelling performances that showcase his immense talent and versatility. However, it is his breakout role in the smash hit comedy movie, Dumb and Dumber, that has etched its place in the hearts of audiences worldwide. Portraying the endearingly dim-witted Harry Dunne, Daniels plunged headfirst into slapstick humor, sharing incredible on-screen chemistry with co-star Jim Carrey. Despite his extensive body of work, it is likely that Daniels will forever be associated with this iconic role, solidifying his status as a comedic genius.
When speaking with GQ, Daniels said that his role in Dumb and Dumber was a “strategic career move”. By the time the movie began filming, Jim Carrey had become a global superstar, after the success of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. This made him one of the highest paid actors of the time, taking home a $7 million payday for Dumb and Dumber. However, Daniels wasn’t yet known for his comedic ability. So, in order to make a name for himself in the world of comedy, Daniels took a mere salary of $50,000.
Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street
Martin Scorsese‘s The Wolf of Wall Street is a thrilling and audacious film that delves into the life of Jordan Belfort, a New York stockbroker who climbs his way to the top of the financial world, indulging in outrageous excesses along the way. The plot centers around Belfort’s relentless pursuit of wealth and power, as he manipulates the stock market and lives a life fueled by greed, drugs, and debauchery. Leonardo DiCaprio‘s performance in the lead role is nothing short of phenomenal, as he effortlessly embodies Belfort’s charisma, ruthlessness, and larger-than-life persona.
However, Jonah Hill, as Belfort’s right-hand man Donnie Azoff, also shines brightly in this darkly comedic tale. Hill’s immersive and transformative performance garnered him a well-deserved Academy Award nomination, standing proud next to DiCaprio. What’s more, Hill was so desperate to work with Scorsese that he took a meagre salary of $60,000, a spec compared to DiCaprio’s $10 million payday. When appearing on The Howard Stern Show in 2014, Hill explained his drastic pay cut:
“They gave me the lowest amount of money possible. That was their offer, and I said, ‘I will sign the paper tonight. Fax them the papers tonight. I want to sign them tonight before they change their mind. I want to sign them before I go to sleep tonight so they legally can’t change their mind’.”
Sylvester Stallone in Cop Land
By the mid 90s, Sylvester Stallone was one of the biggest stars in the world. After bursting into Hollywood with the Oscar-winning drama, Rocky, he quickly shifted direction and became a larger-than-life action star. However, after a slew of action blockbusters, Stallone wanted to go back to his roots and display his dramatic abilities once again. In Cop Land, Stallone took on the lead role of Freddy Heflin, the sheriff of a small town on the outskirts of New York. Due to being deaf in one ear, Freddy never got the chance to live out his full potential as a policeman. Instead, he mans the town of Garrison, which happens to be populated by New York policeman. However, after a policeman takes his own life, Freddy starts to question the morality of the people he once admired.
Cop Land marked a significant return to dramatic form for Stallone, as he ditched his ripped physique and gained 40 pounds to play the downtrodden sheriff. It also served as his most understated rendition as a man slowly realising his true potential. However, given that the movie had a small budget and was helmed by a new and emerging James Mangold, the production couldn’t afford such a box office titan. As a result, Stallone agreed to work for $1,813 a week to forefront the movie and once again prove his dramatic power as an actor.
Hilary Swank in Boys Don’t Cry
Boys Don’t Cry is a gripping drama based on the real-life story of Brandon Teena, a young transgender man who faced violent opposition in rural Nebraska. The film follows Brandon, played by Hilary Swank in a career-defining role, as he navigates the challenges of embracing his true identity while also forging romantic relationships with two women. The movie delves into the complexities of gender identity and the tragic consequences that transphobia can bring.
Swank’s exceptional portrayal of Brandon garnered widespread critical acclaim, earning her numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. During an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show Chelsea, Swank revealed that she was paid $75 per day for her work on Boys Don’t Cry, equating to a total of $3000. What’s more, the salary was so low, Swank could not qualify for health insurance.
Jon Heder in Napoleon Dynamite
Napoleon Dynamite is a quirky and offbeat film that follows the life of its socially awkward titular character, Napoleon Dynamite. Set in a small town in Idaho, the plot revolves around Napoleon’s daily struggles, from his awkward encounters at high school to his attempts at helping his eccentric family. Released in 2004, the movie’s low-budget, deadpan humor, and unconventional storytelling made it an instant hit among indie film enthusiasts.
With its unique brand of humor and relatability, Napoleon Dynamite quickly gained a cult following, propelling it into the indie genre’s hall of fame. Moreover, the film introduced audiences to the incredibly talented, yet relatively unknown actor, Jon Heder. Heder’s portrayal of Napoleon Dynamite’s endearing weirdness became an iconic performance that catapulted his career into the limelight and opened doors for future success. Although he later became a high-paid star, Heder was only paid $1000 for his breakout performance in Napoleon Dynamite.
Follow Us