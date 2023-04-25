Watch The Trailer For Napolean Dynamite’s Jon Heder’s New Animated Series

Jon Heder became a comedy icon thanks to his performance as the titular character in Napoleon Dynamite, and now his latest project promises to deliver much of the absurd and quirky comedy for a more mature audience. Space Junk is an animated series that was created and delivered through a number of tech and innovation-driven studios. While the series will be breaking new ground for AI and blockchain technology in the entertainment space, the talent involved with the project ensures that the series is likely to have a dedicated following.
Writer and creator Dominic Russo was a major player in the writing of the comedy hit series Workaholics, and he is joined by Heder and Tony Cavalero (School of Rock, The Righteous Gemstones). It’s fair to say that each has been involved with projects which have garnered significant cult followings which bodes well for the future of Space Junk. The show will premier Thursday 27th April at Consensus 2023 before being made available to general audiences from May 19th.
Watch The Trailer For Space Junk
Space Junk follows a small crew of Earth’s last and greatest hope, garbagemen in space. Inspired by the real-life concern raised by a team of international researchers about the astronomical numbers of debris and ‘junk’ floating out in space, the creative team behind Space Junk has attempted to highlight the issue while offering some light-hearted adult humor.
The trailer introduces the main characters voiced by Heder and Cavalero and appears to reveal that while they might be Earth’s champions, they are not your typical heroes. With a tone that resembles Rick and Morty and an art style evocative of South Park, Space Junk promises to be a laugh-a-minute animated series for grown-ups.
How Space Junk Brings Together Comedy Greats
Comedy is a challenging medium. There’s an abundance of shows and films in the genre, but very few rise to the top and become as memorable as the likes of Napoleon Dynamite. Reviewing any list of essential comedy films, Napoleon Dynamite holds a prominent position in the top 50 or so of all time, and considering how many of these films are released in any given year, it’s worth taking notice of the ones that have staying power.
Likewise, Dominic Russo has had great success with projects like Workaholics receiving high ratings from audiences and critics alike on sites like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB gaining well over 80% positive reviews. Cavalero has also enjoyed success in a large number of television roles and a few standout series such as The Righteous Gemstones. The type of comedy that each of these creatives produces doesn’t always reach a large audience, but the fans they do acquire are devoted. These talented comedy geniuses have all the experience and skill to create another knock-out comedy series that is sure to resonate with fans and pioneer a new way to consume entertainment in Space Junk.
