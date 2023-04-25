Everything We Know About The Animated Series Space Junk

Space Junk is an all-new adult cartoon show, due to premiere in May 2023. It’s produced by the web3 animation studio Toonstar with an experienced team of comedy actors behind it, and with a lo-fi aesthetic reminiscent of South Park. Aiming to write stories with new collaborators, Space Junk is set to premiere in May 2023.
Sci-fi adult animation has definitely found a niche in modern pop culture. Rick and Morty and Star Trek: The Lower Decks have proved that sci-fi hijinks and absurdist comedy make a stunningly good combination. Following in their footsteps, and focusing on the very real problem of dangerous debris in Earth orbit, Space Junk has the potential to be something both humorous and interesting.
The Minds Behind Space Junk & Where You Know Them From
Space Junk is written by Dominic Russo, one of the creators of Workaholics. This Comedy Central show ran from 2011-2017 and has a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDB. Russo was also the writer behind the comedy show Part Timers which ran for two seasons in 2016. It’s being produced by the web3 studio Toonstar, which was founded by John Attanasio and Luisa Huang. The two have prior experience working with DreamWorks, Disney, and Warner Bros., giving them the skills to bring animations like Space Junk to life.
Who The Stars Of Space Junk Are
The stars of Space Junk may be familiar from other well-known comedies on screen. Jon Heder is best known for starring in the cult classic indie movie Napoleon Dynamite. He also appeared alongside Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in 2004’s Blades of Glory. Heder is no stranger to voice acting, with his voice appearing in animated shows and movies including Avatar: The Legend of Korra and, most recently, the English dub of Pinocchio: A True Story. The show also stars Tony Cavalero, who has appeared on-screen in The Righteous Gemstones and the School of Rock TV show. Cavalero has also taken on voice acting roles in the past, including in an episode of Archer.
The most unusual star of Space Junk, though, isn’t actually human. The character Wellbecca is a robot, and also the first TV show character to be voiced by an AI. The show’s creators intend to make Space Junk into a participatory storytelling experience, using Wellbecca to help viewers to write their own storylines.
What The Animated Series Space Junk Is About
From the trailer, Space Junk is set in a world where garbage collectors in space are seen as heroes for protecting astronauts from orbiting fields of debris. The show’s lead characters, on the other hand, appear far from heroic. A pair of misfit garbage collectors, their selfish boss, and a robot who may or may not be the one who’s really in charge. Little more than a teaser, the trailer shows the two protagonists getting fired and being asked to return their ship, with a hint that shenanigans are likely to ensue.
Watch The Trailer For Space Junk Now
The teaser trailer for Space Junk is just under 2 minutes long. It sets the backdrop of the series, showing Earth surrounded by clouds of drifting garbage, and briefly introduces the four main characters. However, it only gives a brief hint of who they are and what the show will be about.
When Space Junk Releases & How To Watch It
Space Junk is scheduled to premiere on May 19th. When it does, Space Junk will be available to watch from its own website. There’s no schedule for how frequently new episodes will air, or how many are currently planned. Based on Toonstar’s previous shows, The Gimmicks and House of Chico, we can probably expect roughly 1-4 episodes per month.
