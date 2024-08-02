Zendaya Auditioned “Many Times” For ‘Descendants,’ Says Former Disney Channel Exec

Renowned for her groundbreaking performances in films and television projects, Zendaya was a contender for Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise. This was revealed by the network’s former executive during an interview. According to the former Disney executive, the Euphoria star tried so hard to secure a spot in the Descendants franchise but it just didn’t work out. She has since moved on to spawn amazing acting credits in her burgeoning career. Zendaya has played many challenging roles, solidifying her stance as an actress to watch.
Since her successful debut outing as Rocky Blue in Disney Channel’s sitcom Shake It Up which aired from 2010 to 2013, Zendaya’s career has seen exponential growth. She showcased her exceptional skill to embody a challenging character with her award-winning role as a drug addict in Euphoria. Zendaya has also graced many films with her talent, notable among which are Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy, Dune: Part Two, and Challengers. Despite her undeniable success, there is one franchise Zendaya craved for but didn’t get.
Zendaya Desperately Vied For a Spot On The Disney Channel’s Descendants
During an interview on Will Friedle and Sabrina Bryan‘s Magical Rewind podcast, former Disney Channel Vice President of Casting and Talent Relations Cornelia Frame spoke about Zendaya’s burning desire to join the Descendants franchise. Frame revealed that the actress auditioned for a spot in the franchise multiple times. She wanted it so badly and gave it many shots but things didn’t go her way.
“Zendaya did audition many times for Descendants, and that was a big deal,” Frame said during the interview. “It was a really big deal. She auditioned over and over and really wanted it. It just ended up not going her way,” she added. On the bright side, the rejection turned out to be a blessing for the former child star who later appeared in a globally acclaimed high-grossing franchise.
Zendaya Could Have Missed Spider-Man If She Was Engaged with the Descendants Franchise
In retrospect, Zendaya could have missed an amazing spot in the Spider-Man trilogy if she had been involved in the Descendants franchise. “Now that I think about it, I’m like, ‘Would Spider-Man have happened right at that same time?’ Things happen for a reason, and you do often book this other thing that’s amazing when you don’t get something else,” Frame added. This couldn’t be far from the truth for the California-born actress.
After missing a spot in the Descendants franchise, Zendaya went on to play the title role on Disney Channel’s K.C. Undercover, doubling as a co-producer. She also made a guest appearance on Black-ish as Rasheida. In 2017, Zendaya landed the role of Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The high-grossing film spawned two successful sequels – Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with Zendaya reprising her role in both.
Zendaya notably played Anne Wheeler in The Greatest Showman (2017) and Marie in Malcolm & Marie (2021). In 2024, she portrayed Chani in Dune: Part Two and Tashi Duncan in Challengers to rave reviews. Zendaya has been playing her iconic role of Rue Bennett on Euphoria since 2019. Overall, her failure to secure a spot in the Descendants franchise became a blessing in disguise.
The Descendants Franschise Has Spawned Many Projects Since Its 2015 Premiere
The first installment in the Descendants franchise premiered on July 31, 2015, while a sequel, Descendants 2, was released on July 21, 2017. A third film, Descendants 3 premiered on August 2, 2019. The franchise also produced a short animated series titled Descendants: Wicked World (2015) and a 2021 animated television special, Descendants: The Royal Wedding. The Disney Channel musical fantasy film franchise spawned a spinoff film titled Descendants: The Rise of Red which premiered on Disney+ on July 12, 2024.
The first three films of the Descendants franchise were directed by Kenny Ortega while Jennifer Phang directed the fourth installment. The main stars in the first three Descendants films include Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, and Cameron Boyce as the teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella de Vil, respectively. Descendants: The Rise of Red has a new set of stars, including Kylie Cantrall as Red, Malia Baker as Chloe Charming, China Anne McClain as Uma, and Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts. Check out the record-breaking debut of Descendants: The Rise of Red.
