Michael Keaton’s 5 Most Underrated Roles

Michael Keaton has been on somewhat of a comeback trail ever since he was nominated for an Oscar for his magnetic performance in Birdman. Since then, he has continued to diversify in many genres across TV and film. He has showcased his humor and heart, kicked some butt, and delivered heartfelt and poignant renditions in acclaimed projects like Dopesick, further cementing himself as one of the finest thespians of his generation.
After returning to the iconic role as Batman in 2023’s The Flash, he has reprised his second-most enduring role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, in 2024. While he has many legacy inducing roles to his name, there are some hidden gems that slipped under the radar. So, here are 5 underrated roles from the legendary actor.
5. Johnny Dangerously as Johnny Dangerously (1984)
Released in the booming cinematic year of 1984, Johnny Dangerously is a comedic parody of 1930s crime films, featuring Michael Keaton in the titular role as Johnny, a lovable but bumbling mobster who rises through the ranks of organized crime while trying to maintain his façade of respectability. The film debuted in a fiercely competitive year at the box office, contending with blockbuster hits like Beverly Hills Cop and The Terminator. Despite its initial struggle to capture audience attention amidst such titans, Johnny Dangerously has since garnered a dedicated fanbase that appreciates its witty humor and slapstick elements. Keaton’s performance stands out as he navigates the complexities of a character who turns to crime out of love for his ailing mother, blending comedic antics with genuine emotional depth. Over time, viewers have come to love the film for its clever homage to classic gangster tropes, cementing its status as a cult classic.
4. White Noise as Jonathan Rivers (2005)
White Noise was met with a plethora of negative reviews when it was released in 2005 and only managed to pull in $91,196,419 at the box office. Considering the budget was reportedly $100 million, the film was dubbed as a complete disaster. However, the enigmatic Michael Keaton elevates the film’s trope-heavy plot with a powerful performance. The story focuses on Jonathan Rivers (Keaton), a widow struggling to come to terms with the immense loss he has suffered. When he becomes obsesses with reconnecting with his wife from beyond the grave, he unleashes a menacing supernatural force, with dyer consequences for himself and those around him. On the surface, White Noise is a movie that struggled to compete with big hit supernatural movies of the era. Yet, the pace is carried well by Keaton as the star power of the picture, with no A-list stars to share the screen with. Viewers can sympathise with his actions, as they are based on love, which adds a layer of warmth to the movie’s horror elements which ultimately fell short.
Watch White Noise on Apple TV+
3. Pacific Heights as Carter Hayes (1990)
The late 80s saw Michael Keaton rise to superstardom thanks to his role as Batman. Prior to this, he had become known as one of Hollywood’s funny men, starring in flicks like Mr. Mom and Beetlejuice. Although his role in Beetlejuice was somewhat villainous, he underscored the part with enthralling levels of eccentricity and sheer wackiness. To that, his dark turn in Pacific Heights served as his first true antagonist role. The 1990 released thriller follows a young couple, played by Matthew Modine and Melanie Griffith, who invest their savings into a beautiful Victorian house in San Francisco, only to have their lives turned upside down when they rent out a basement unit to the cunning and manipulative Carter Hayes, portrayed by Keaton.
While Pacific Heights did not receive overwhelming critical acclaim, it has gained a certain notoriety for Keaton’s unsettling portrayal of a sociopathic character who revels in dismantling the lives of those around him, echoing the menace of classic sinister figures like Norman Bates. A constant sense of tension is created by Hayes’ planned cruelty and psychological games, which make the picture a compelling examination of dread and the frailty of family bliss. As it stands, Keaton’s swerve as a villainous and deceitful character makes Pacific Heights an intriguing but underappreciated thriller.
Watch Pacific Heights on Prime Video
2. Night Shift as Bill Blazejowski (1982)
While Night Shift may be the movie that introduced moviegoers to Michael Keaton, it was soon eclipsed by his later roles in movies like Batman and Batman Returns. However, it remains a cult classic and a standout in his acting journey. The zany, tongue-in-cheek comedy centres on the strange friendship that develops between Michael Keaton’s character, Bill “Billy” Blazejowski, and Henry Winkler‘s character, Chuck Lumley, a reserved mortuary attendant.
Night Shift centres on Chuck, who has a boring job at a city mortuary, until Billy introduces him to a crazy plan that involves converting their office into an after-hours prostitution ring and getting them involved in a string of ridiculous adventures. Although Keaton was relatively unknown at the time, he managed to stand tall next to Winkler, who was a cultural icon thanks to his classic performance as The Fonz in Happy Days. Their chemistry brought a unique blend of comedic energy to the film, with Keaton’s irrepressible charm and offbeat humor providing a perfect counterbalance to Winkler’s straight-laced character.
Watch Night Shift on Apple TV+
1. Multiplicity as Doug Kinney (1996)
Out of the many dramatic roles Michael Keaton has delivered across his storied career, it may sound bizarre that one of his most eclectic renditions came from a film that was met with harsh criticism and a weak box office reception. Multiplicity follows Doug Kinney (Keaton), a man incredibly overwhelmed by life, feeling as though he never has enough time to do everything expected of him. To that, he takes up the wacky offer to duplicate himself. However, things go awry when his clones each have their own unique personalities, with some of them proving unhinged, creating a flow of carnage that spills over into his life and relationships.
Multiplicity, although underrated and overlooked, shines as one of Michael Keaton’s most impressive roles as he embodies a range of characters and a plethora of emotions. Beyond the craziness, if you suspend your disbelief, Multiplicity is really a thoughtful examination of the stresses of life and how we handle them in order to not self-destruct. To that, Keaton’s performance throws back to his early comedy days while layering over his dramatic abilities. Want to read more about Michael Keaton? Here’s our pick of his most iconic roles.
