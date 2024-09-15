‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Leads Box Office During Its Second Weekend

It looks like outstanding horror films are the reigning top contenders at the box office right now! From Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice aiming for big numbers in its second weekend to James WatkinsSpeak No Evil, which has been privy to a promising opening — it’s spooky season at the box office.      

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is dominating the domestic box office as it maintains number-one position during its second weekend. The sequel to Tim Burton‘s cult-classic horror-comedy is projected to earn around $50 million this weekend, following an impressive $111 million domestic debut. If the projections hold, it will surpass the $185 million mark by Sunday, September 15, 2024, far ahead of its 1988 predecessor, which earned $74.8 million globally. Other films in theaters include Speak No Evil, which grossed $11.5 million in its opening weekend, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which added $5 million to its domestic total of roughly $620 million. Am I Racist opened with $1.96 million and is expected to reach $5-6 million by the weekend’s end, while The Killer’s Game started with $1.06 million, it seems to be aiming for a $3-4 million close over the weekend.

The horror remake Speak No Evil, directed by James Watkins, grossed $5 million on its “Friday the 13th” release, including the $1.3 million earned on Thursday previews. Considering the fact that horror movies tend to receive poor audience scores, Speak No Evil sits at an impressive 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of September 15, 2024.

Rank Movie Title Days in Theaters Distributor Domestic Box Office International Box Office Global Box Office
1 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 8 Warner Bros. $150,806,079 $36,200,000 $187,006,079
2 Speak No Evil 1 Universal Pictures $11,500,000 $1,500,000 $13,000,000
3 Am I Racist? 1 SDG Releasing $1,960,000 Not yet available Not yet available
4 Deadpool & Wolverine 50 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures $620,000,000 $25,000,000 $645,000,000
5 The Killer’s Game 1 Lionsgate Films $1,060,000 $500,000 $1,560,000
6 Reagan 15 Showbiz $21,241,080 $2,000,000 $23,241,080
7 Alien: Romulus 29 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures $99,558,041 $16,000,000 $115,558,041
8 It Ends with Us 36 Sony Pictures Releasing $143,488,052 $24,000,000 $167,488,052
9 The Forge 22 Affirm Films $22,619,008 $3,500,000 $26,119,008
10 God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust 2 Fathom Events $820,487 Not yet available Not yet available

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Is Eyeing $70 Million in Its Opening Weekend

Fall most definitely has some quality entertainment content lined up for movie buffs, like the highly anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux. The musical psychological thriller, which stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, is all set to release in the US on October 4, 2024. 

As per Deadline, the initial tracking reveals that the film is projected to rope in $70 million in its opening weekend at the box office, which is $26 million less than the 2019 movie Joker‘s opening of $96.2 million. Joker: Folie à Deux was taken to the Venice Film Festival, similar to its predecessor, for a world premiere. The critical reviews revealed that the DC musical was given a 62%. It must be noted that Tim Burton’s Joker also initially garnered the same at the Venice and TIFF premieres, gradually increasing to 69%

The dip in popularity is likely due to the musical aspect lessening the interest of diehard DC fans. The trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips, dropped on July 23, 2024, and has since amassed over 25 million views.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hit theatres in the US on September 6, 2024, and its theatrical run is expected to continue for the next 3-4 weeks! The original Beetlejuice is available to stream on Max.

Poster for Beetlejuice bettlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Cast Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux
Release Date September 6, 2024
Stream On Playing in theaters right now and will be available to stream on Disney+ later.
Directed by Tim Burton
Produced by Tim Burton, Plan B Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures
Based On Characters created by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson from the original “Beetlejuice”
Plot Summary The sequel revisits the quirky and chaotic afterlife, with Beetlejuice causing more mayhem in a new adventure
Musical Elements Score by Danny Elfman, featuring the signature whimsical and gothic style of Tim Burton films
Current Status Released on September 6, 2024, now showing in theaters with a total gross of $150.8M.

 

