Todd Phillips‘ Oscar-winning movie, Joker, delivers an unforgettable tale that delves deep into the psyche of one of Batman’s most iconic foes. The film follows Arthur Fleck, brilliantly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, a struggling and tormented stand-up comedian with mental health issues, living in the gritty and decaying Gotham City. Phillips takes a bold and daring approach by crafting a unique and original backstory for the Joker, a departure from the established canon in the comics.
This fresh perspective allows Phillips to explore the complex depths of the character, unraveling the events that ultimately lead to Arthur’s transformation into the Clown Prince of Crime. With its gritty realism and intense character study, Joker breathes new life into the well-known story, creating a haunting and thought-provoking movie that captivates audiences from start to finish. So, let’s take a look into the true story of this now iconic movie.
The Story Behind the Casting of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker
Long before Joker, Joaquin Phoenix had been offered many different roles in comic book movies. In fact, Marvel Studios offered him parts as The Hulk and Doctor Strange. However, Phoenix turned them down as he didn’t want to enter a role that would expect him to do sequels. But this doesn’t mean he wasn’t interested in comic book material altogether. Around 2015, Phoenix discussed ideas of a low-budget comic book movie that would serve as an origin story. Although nothing came of this idea, when approached by Todd Phillips to star in a low-key Joker origin story, it seemed their creative minds fused together perfectly.
The Creative Inspiration Behind the Joker Movie
Todd Phillips’ Joker delves into the complex mind of the notorious Batman villain, offering audiences a deeper understanding of his dark origins. The film takes us on a haunting journey through the events that ultimately shape his transformation into the insane criminal we know and love. Set in the gritty backdrop of 1970s Gotham City, Phillips draws inspiration from timeless crime classics like Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, while still managing to create a unique and fresh narrative. It is clear that homage is paid to these influential films rather than a mere blatant copy.
Stripped away from the Joker aspect, Phillips’ movie becomes an unsettling exploration of mental health and the profound impact that social ostracism can have on an individual. Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, Joker brilliantly captures the vulnerability and desperation of a forgotten man spiraling into darkness, serving as a chilling reminder of the power society holds over the human psyche.
Unveiling the Casting Possibilities of Joker
Before Joaquin Phoenix boarded the movie, Joker, Warner Brothers initially had Leonardo DiCaprio in mind for the lead role. This was in hopes of attracting Martin Scorsese to produce the picture, as the two are frequent collaborators. However, when Phillips wrote the script, he had Phoenix in mind to play Arthur Fleck from the very start. After some careful consideration, Phoenix decided to join the movie.
Joaquin Phoenix’s Immersive Preparation for Joker
Joaquin Phoenix’s transformative performance as the psychological Gotham City supervillain, Joker, left audiences in awe. To fully immerse himself in the role, Phoenix underwent a remarkable physical transformation, losing a considerable amount of weight, which added to the unsettling vulnerability of his character. This dedication to the role showcased Phoenix’s most methodical approach to acting, as he delved deep into the troubled psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. Even when the cameras were not rolling, Phoenix remained in character, leaving fellow actors captivated by his eerie presence on set. Such commitment to his craft ultimately paid off, as Phoenix’s haunting portrayal earned him his first Academy Award for Best Actor, cementing his talent as one of the industry’s most extraordinary performers.
The Unique Approach to the Soundtrack of Joker
The Oscar-winning soundtrack of Joker, composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir, offers a mesmerizing and haunting accompaniment to the film’s unsettling narrative. What sets Guðnadóttir’s score apart is her unique approach during the creation process. Unlike most films, where composers score their music to the footage, Guðnadóttir began working on the soundtrack while filming was still taking place.
This decision had a profound impact on the overall tone and atmosphere of the movie. Scenes were shot with the disturbing score playing off screen, heightening the intensity and ensuring a seamless fusion between the music and the imagery. A prime example of this synergy is found in the pivotal scene where Arthur, embodying the Joker, dances euphorically in a public bathroom after just ruthlessly killing a group of men on the subway. Guðnadóttir’s composition magnifies the raw emotion and chaos of the moment, expertly reflecting the character’s descent into madness and the spiraling of his fractured psyche.
Unveiling the Box Office Success of Joker
Joker proved to be an absolute sensation at the box office, shattering expectations and setting new records. The film resonated with audiences worldwide and became an unprecedented success story. Breaking conventions and boldly delving into the origins of Batman’s most iconic villain, Joker resonated with both critics and moviegoers alike. Its achievements were truly staggering, as it became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, amassing a staggering $1.07 billion at the global box office. This incredible feat was accomplished against a relatively modest budget, which was reported to be anywhere between $55 and 75 million. Based on this glaring success, Joker: Folie à Deux is set to hit movie theaters on October 4, 2024.
