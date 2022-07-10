The 24th season of Big Brother has officially started, and a new group of House Guests are ready to play the game. Among the group is 31-year-old Ameerah Jones. From the outside looking in, she may seem sweet and harmless, but Ameerah is fully prepared to play a tough game. She understands that Big Brother is all about strategy and that’s something she has no shortage of. With such a big prize on the line, Ameerah is going to have to pull out all of the stops in order to remain competitive. We’re all going to have to keep watching to see how things play out for Ameerah, but there are already a lot of people who are excited about following her journey. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ameerah Jones.
1. She’s From Maryland
Cast members from Big Brother come from all over the United States and Ameerah is a proud native of the Mid-Atlantic region. Ameerah was born and raised in Maryland (not far from Washington D.C.) and, from what we know, she has lived there for her entire life.
2. She’s a Very Straight Forward Person
When some people enter the Big Brother House, their plan is to avoid rocking the boat by simply going along with things. However, Ameerah hopes to be as honest as she can. According to Fandom, she said, “I am going to be very straightforward with everyone in the house, whether that is something nice or something mean. My feelings are going to be said. People are going to know exactly how I feel. So I think people probably think I’m very authentic and genuine.”
3. She’s Worked With Major Brands
Ameerah is a talented content creator who specializes in user experience related content. Her skills have allowed her to work with some very well-known companies. She currently works for Etsy, and she has also created content for places like Walmart and Capital One.
4. She Doesn’t Appear to Be Into Social Media
As soon as the cast for Big Brother is announced, lots of people flock to social media to learn more about the latest House Guests. Unfortunately, though, anyone who was looking for Ameerah probably wasn’t able to find much. She doesn’t appear to have any social media accounts at the moment, but she may have decided to deactivate them due to the show.
5. Big Brother Is Her First TV Show
There are some people out there who want to be reality TV stars so badly that they jump from show to show. That isn’t the case with Ameerah, however. Big Brother is Ameerah’s first time taking a step into the reality TV world. There’s also no information to suggest that she has auditioned for other reality shows in the past.
6. She Loves to Travel
Even though Ameerah has lived in Maryland for her entire life, she has still gotten to see lots of other places. Not only has she traveled to different parts of the United States, but she has also gotten to travel to different countries. If she wins Big Brother, she may decide to put some her winnings towards a nice trip.
7. She Studied at Towson
Ameerah attended Towson University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English/Writing. Although there are a lot of people out there who feel like majoring in English doesn’t make sense in this day and age, Ameerah is one of the many people who prove that people can still make money writing.
8. She Has a Master’s Degree
Ameerah is the kind of person who likes to learn new things and she isn’t afraid of a good challenge. That mindset has played n important role in her education. In addition to her degree from Towson, Ameerah also has a master’s degree in project management from Southern New Hampshire University.
9. She’s a Team Player
Big Brother is an individual competition, but alliances are very important. Ameerah understands this and she plans to work within her alliance. Fandom reported that Ameerah said, “I’m only going to go for my own individual game if I know it’s going to make a difference. So I don’t want to be the person that just throws out one vote for somebody even though I know I’m gonna be the only person. Even if it’s helping my game, is that really helping my game long-term? People are gonna pick me out and figure out that I was that one stray vote. So I’m going to go with my alliance if that’s going to help my game long-term, I’m going to be thinking long-term the entire time.”
10. She Loves Fashion
Ameerah has a great sense of style and she likes being able to express herself through her clothing. She told College Fashionista, “What I love about fashion most is that everyone can take what they like from it and turn it into their own style. Everyone is different and they incorporate different pieces into their wardrobe in different ways. It never seizes to amaze me how each person can take the same clothing item and wear it in a different way.”