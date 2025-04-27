Emma Myers: Everything to Know About the Young Rising Actress

Although not yet a household name, Emma Myers has spent the last 15 years honing her craft in film and television. Myers is an everyday young lady with an unmatched passion for acting. Starting her career as a child actress, Emma Myers has gained recognition in the last three years. With her natural talent and growing fanbase, Myers is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars.
In 2025, Emma Myers landed her biggest and most expensive project yet in the fantasy adventure comedy A Minecraft Movie. Although critical reviews are mixed or average, the movie is a commercial success. Cast in a supporting role as Natalie, Emma Myers delivered yet another standout performance. With the movie adding to her successful performance on Wednesday, here’s everything to know about Emma Myers.
Emma Myers Was Homeschooled
The actress was born Emma Elizabeth Myers in Orlando, Florida, on April 2, 2002. Born to Jeremy Myers and Nicole Myers, the actress was raised alongside her three siblings, an older sister and two younger sisters, in Orlando. However, Emma Myers never had the traditional school experience. Her mother, who was a lawyer like her father, quit her job to focus on homeschooling Emma and her siblings. With her parents seeking a hands-on approach to education, Emma Myers remains grateful for being homeschooled. Besides giving her much freedom, it allowed her to grow up in a close-knit family.
Emma Myers Made Her Acting Debut at Age 8
Emma Myers, who turned 23 in 2025, has been acting for over half her life. While homeschooled, her parents enrolled her and her siblings at the local dance and theater. However, her older sister first had an interest in acting. Myers, who was five at the time, accompanied her for her TV commercial auditions. Like any tight-knit sibling, Emma aspired to be like her older sister. Although her older sister later pursued a similar law career as their parents, Emma stayed with her passion for acting. Her first screen roles went uncredited, which helped boost her interest in acting. Myers was cast in the 2010 Christian drama Letters to God and in an episode (“The Girlfriend Experience”) of A&E’s crime drama The Glades, where she appeared in a photo.
She Has An Unwavering Passion for Fantasy
Being cast in the video game-based film A Minecraft Movie was a dream come true for Emma Myers. Besides growing up playing the game, Myers has had a passion for the fantasy genre for as long as she can remember. Myers grew up obsessed with the Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings franchise. To this day, she still relishes the idea of fantasy. With A Minecraft Movie’s productions in New Zealand, Myers visited several of The Lord of the Rings filming locations.
Emma Myers Took a Ten-Year Hiatus From Acting
Although she was convinced she wanted a career as an actor, the journey to where she is today was far from rosy. After landing those uncredited roles in 2010, Myers struggled to get callbacks from her auditions. Although it took her father some time to warm up to her decision to be an actor, her mother stayed by her side from the beginning. She helped her record her self-tape auditions and was an ever-ready companion to accompany Myers or travel for an audition.
After about four years of unsuccessful auditioning, Emma Myers decided to take a break at age 12. This allowed her to be a normal teenager. Although she was on a break from acting, she didn’t abandon the performing arts altogether. Myers focused on competitive dancing, which has become an added advantage in her acting career today.
Netflix’s Wednesday Series Was Emma Myers’ Breakthrough Role
In 2022, Emma Myers joined Netflix’s new supernatural mystery comedy Wednesday as Enid Sinclair. Her character is introduced as Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) colorful werewolf roommate at Nevermore Academy. Besides becoming a hit with critics and audiences, Myers’ Enid Sinclair became one of the show’s memorable characters. Unsurprisingly, Myers’ character is one of those returning for Wednesday season 2. As a career milestone, Wednesday is the first project Emma Myers is returning to and the first time working with the same director.
She Considers A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder to be Her Toughest Project Yet
In 2024, Emma Myers landed her first lead role in the British mystery thriller series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. However, she considers it her toughest as her character has more at stake than she had previously portrayed. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is adapted from Holly Jackson’s award-winning, best-selling 2019 young adult novel of the same name. Portraying its lead character, Myers feels there’s a lot of source material to judge her performance. Unlike her previous characters, there’s an established fandom around A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.
