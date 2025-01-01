Wednesday Season 2: 5 Questions The Upcoming Installment Should Answer

Wednesday will return for Season 2 in 2025 to continue the story of Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at Nevermore Academy. The supernatural fantasy was renewed for a second season in January 2023 following the resounding success of its debut season. Barely three weeks after its release in November 2022, the series pulled a billion viewing hours and quickly became the second-most-watched English title on Netflix. While the Golden Globes affirmed the show’s positive reviews with two nominations, the series ultimately won four Primetime Emmys out of 12 nominations.
Season 1’s overall acclaim fuels the excitement for Wednesday Season 2, which has wrapped up production in Ireland. The new season also helmed by Tim Burton, who directed and exec produced Season 1, will introduce new characters portrayed by Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor, amongst others. According to the show’s creators, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, “Season 2 will be delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious.” That’s great, but here are lingering questions from Season 1 that the upcoming installment must answer.
1. Who’s Stalking Wednesday?
After saving Nevermore and the outcasts from Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), Wednesday reconciles with Xavier (Percy Hynes White). She had wrongfully aided his arrest, believing he was the monstrous Hyde behind the murders in Jericho. Xavier gifts Wednesday a phone for taking an arrow meant for him as they part ways. Soon after, she receives a creepy message from an unknown contact that reads: “I’m watching you,” alongside an animation depicting her being murdered. Someone is stalking and threatening her but viewers never got to learn who it was. This would make an interesting premise for the second season as teased by Wednesday’s closing monologue — “Will today’s stalker become tomorrow’s nemesis?”
2. Were Laurel Gates And Tyler Pawns In A Bigger Game?
Like the viewers, Wednesday wonders if Laurel (Christina Ricci) and Tyler (Hunter Doohan) were just pawns and not the real enemies of the outcasts as Season 1 wounds up. “…Not every thread has been tied up, nor every question answered. Secrets are still lurking in the dark corners of Jericho. Were Laurel Gates and Tyler just pawns in a bigger game?” she pondered as the end credits rolled in.
Fans expect Wednesday Season 2 to answer that question decisively, especially because of Laurel’s admission of her family’s centuries-long quest to eradicate outcasts. “…Throughout the centuries, my family has remained committed to Crackstone’s mission. My brother died serving that cause,” she told Wednesday right before resurrecting Joseph Crackstone. If there’s a generational strive between the normies and the outcasts, Season 2 must dig deep into it.
3. What Happened to Laurel Gates?
At the peak of Wednesday’s mission to unravel the mystery behind the murders in Jericho, she discovers that Nevermore’s first “nomie” teacher Laurel Gates was the culprit. The Crackstone descendant lost her older brother to her family’s crusade against the outcasts. To get even, Laurel orchestrates an elaborate supernatural plan that involves unlocking Tyler’s powers and resurrecting Crackstone who nearly succeeded in eradicating the outcasts. She came close to accomplishing her goal but seemingly paid with her life. Wednesday stomped on her head after killing Crackstone but it was unclear if she died. The Wednesday Fandom would like to know what became of the first season’s antagonist.
4. What’s Tyler’s Fate?
Season 1’s finale exposed Tyler Galpin as Hyde, the monster terrorizing Jericho. After Nevermore Academy rallies to stop Crackstone and Laurel, Xavier regains his freedom while Tyler finds himself in police custody. The final scene depicts him turning into the monster, suggesting he escaped. This leaves several questions about his situation unanswered. If he escaped, what’s the implication of that for Jericho? What does the future hold for him? Would he find a way to keep his powers in check or become a menace to the town? Wednesday Season 2 should answer these and more questions about the character.
5. What’s The Backstory To Tyler’s Mom?
Wednesday Season 1 weaved several mysteries around Tyler’s mom, which fans expect the upcoming installment to explore. Season 2 should tell her backstory and answer questions about her time at Nevermore, what she did, and how she died. It seems a lot happened between the postpartum depression that unlocked her Hyde and her death. What was Laurel getting at when she told Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), who had shapeshifted into Tyler, that the outcasts made him a monster? She was referring to a history between the school and Tyler’s mom. What happened? Check out 5 things you didn’t know about Julian Hilliard, the original Billy Maximoff actor.
Follow Us