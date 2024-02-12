Top 7 Commercials From the 2024 Super Bowl

One of several highlights of Sunday night was the Super Bowl 2024 commercials. This year’s star-studded commercials had several Hollywood A-list entertainers. From Beyonce to Ben Affleck, to Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Football and entertainment fans had their eyes glued to the screens for each 30/60-second commercial. At the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII, the American Football Conference (AFC) champion and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers 25–22 in overtime.
In between the action, over 30 commercials were aired. With CBS charging between $6.5-7 million for a 30-second slot, Super Bowl LVIII recorded more beauty and health brands buying commercial slots. There’s no denying the Taylor Swift effect as the Super Bowl 2024 saw increased viewership from women. Of all the brand commercials aired during Super Bowl LVIII, these were the top 7 Super Bowl 2024 commercials of Sunday night.
Beyonce’s Verizon Ad
The Verizon commercials had fans in the stadium going wild! Just when fans thought they had seen it all with Beyonce, the multi-Grammy Awards winner goes to space. In the Verizon ad, Beyonce tries to break the Internet and Verizon’s 5G speed. She does it all: She sells lemonade, drops a surprise single, introduces Beyonce A.I., and does Bar-Bey (Beyonce Barbie). She takes it further by running for Beyonce of the United States (spot the BOTUS written above), sitting on a horse on top of a sphere, and then going to space to launch the first space performance. With Verizon’s 5G still holding strong, the commercial ends with Beyonce revealing a new album drop. The Verizon commercial was one of the top-most ranked Super Bowl 2024 commercials.
Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts
The Dunkin Donuts commercial makes the list of the top Super Bowl 2024 commercials with its A-list stars. Leading the ad is Ben Affleck who tries to impress his wife, Jennifer Lopez at her recording studio. Looking past the awkward dance steps and raps (thanks to Matt Damon for apologizing on their behalf), the Dunkin Donuts ad also stars Tom Brady, Jack Harlow, and Fat Joe. For what’s worth? It’s hilarious and catchy, and to see Matt Damon and Ben Affleck pushing their friendship boundaries beyond absurdities.
Jennifer Aniston’s Uber Eats
The Uber Eats ad also packed several A-list stars in its 60-second commercial. Jennifer Aniston reunites with her Friends co-star David Schwimmer but hilariously does not remember who he is. Just when audiences thought they were it, former professional soccer player David Beckham and his wife Victoria Adams (Posh Spice) made an appearance. Nashville’s rapper and singer Jelly Roll also stars in the commercial. Three seconds to the end, multi-Grammy Awards winner Usher also makes an appearance.
Jenna Ortega’s Doritos
Audiences were thrilled to watch the action-packed Super Bowl 2024 ad for Doritos. Featuring Netflix’s Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez. When Ramirez takes the last Doritos Dinamita, Ortega’s grandmothers, Dina and Nita, fight till the end to retrieve it. The grannies burst moves that’ll make poor James Bond feel jealous. Yet, after all that hard work, Jenna Ortega walks in to grab the won Doritos Dinamita. The ad celebrates the Latin culture while introducing Doritos’ new Dinamita rolled chop flavors.
Suits Cast ELF
While fans and audiences of Suits wait for the release of the new spin-off series Suits: L.A., the Suits cast was reunited in one of the Super Bowl 2024 commercials for ELF. However, it isn’t only the Suits cast that makes an appearance. Judge Judy sits as the presiding judge for a case between Rick Hoffman and Gina Torres. The ad is a beauty commercial promoting ELF’s eye, lip, and face products collections.
Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, & Willie Nelson BIC
The BIC EZ Reach lighter ad stood out amongst many for its subtlety. The 30-second commercial featured three of Hollywood’s entertainment legends. Country singer and guitarist Willie Nelson starts the ad holding out a BIC EZ Reach lighter before receiving a call from rapper Snoop Dogg. While Nelson denies “borrowing” Snoop Dogg’s lighter, Martha Stewart joins the video call asking Nelson for her scented candle. With a few puns dropped, the commercial promotes BIC’s new lighter, EZ Reach.
Christopher Walken’s BMW Ad
Veteran and prolific American actor Christopher Walken leads the cast in one of the most brilliant Super Bowl 2024 commercials. Like most car brands, BMW takes no prisoners, placing itself above others as the ultimate driving machine. The ad begins with Christopher Walken walking to his BMW. However, as the 60-second commercial progresses, Walken meets several people trying to imitate and talk like him. Actress Ashley Park annoyingly compliments Walken’s dogs, imitating his voice.
After settling down at a restaurant, Walken is interrupted by Usher. Christopher Walken asks Usher, “Don’t you got somewhere to be?” A nod to the singer’s halftime performance. As Usher dashes up the stairs, he does a dance move that seems to imitate Christopher Walken’s dance in Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice” music video. Christopher Walken’s imitation by everyone and his frustration are reflections of how BMW feels about other car brands. Loved the Super Bowl 2024 commercials? Here’s more on the Super Bowl 2024 winners and highlights.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!