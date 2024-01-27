7 Times Jenna Ortega Movies Found Success After Theatrical Release

Jenna Ortega’s rise to fame is a story of versatility and talent that has captivated audiences both on the big screen and beyond. Her ability to choose roles that resonate with viewers has led to a unique phenomenon: her movies continue to attract fans and critical praise long after their initial theatrical release. Let’s delve into seven instances where Jenna Ortega’s films found success post-theatrically, demonstrating her enduring appeal.
The Babysitter Killer Queen
The Babysitter: Killer Queen may have been a sequel, but it carved out its unique niche on streaming platforms. Netflix became the home where this horror-comedy found its cult following, securing its place among the top-viewed movies on the platform. The return of characters from the dead, including Max (Robbie Amell), Allison (Bella Thorne), Sonya (Hana Mae Lee), and John (Andrew Bachelor), alongside new cult members, created a blend of nostalgia and fresh thrills that kept audiences coming back for more.
Despite the absence of Bee (Samara Weaving) from the first movie, flashbacks provided continuity that likely contributed to its streaming success. Weaving’s rise to stardom in films like ‘Ready or Not’ and ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ added a layer of star power that undoubtedly played a role in drawing viewers to this sequel.
You Season 2
Jenna Ortega’s performance in You Season 2 was nothing short of captivating. As a newcomer to the series, her role added depth and intrigue, contributing significantly to the show’s success on Netflix after its initial run. While Ortega is recognized as a scream queen with credits in ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’, ‘Babysitter: Killer Queen’, and ‘Scream’, her performance in ‘You’ showcased her range beyond the horror genre.
Her character’s complex backstory and emotional journey resonated with viewers, cementing the second season’s place among Netflix’s favored shows.
Yes Day
The family comedy ‘Yes Day’, adapted from a children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenfeld, brought a different side of Jenna Ortega to light. Her portrayal of Katie, a teenager leveraging her mother’s challenge to attend a music fest unsupervised, struck a chord with families. The film offered enough familiarity and feel-good moments to resonate with audiences on Netflix.
Miguel Arteta’s direction ensured that ‘Yes Day’ was not just another one-time watch but an enjoyable experience that families could return to for its heartwarming narrative and relatable conflicts.
Insidious Chapter 2
The horror genre welcomed Jenna Ortega with open arms, and ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’ is a testament to that embrace. Directed by James Wan, known for his successful low-budget horror films, this sequel debuted at No. 1 with $41.1 million during its opening weekend. Its appeal continued on DVD and streaming services, particularly among younger audiences who are active on these platforms.
Ortega’s small yet memorable role as young Annie, who can see the spirit form of Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), added an intriguing layer to the film that resonated with horror enthusiasts long after its theatrical run.
Saving Flora
In ‘Saving Flora’, Jenna Ortega took on the role of Dawn, a young girl determined to save an elephant from being euthanized. This heartwarming tale found its audience on digital and on-demand services where it became a beloved family film. The story’s emotional depth and Ortega’s compelling performance played key roles in its journey to success beyond theaters.
The film’s narrative of compassion and adventure captured the hearts of viewers looking for inspiring stories that speak to all ages.
Iron Man 3
Although Jenna Ortega had only a minor role in ‘Iron Man 3’, her involvement in such a massive franchise cannot be overlooked. Portraying Vice President Rodriguez’s daughter, who becomes entangled in a plot involving the Extremis virus, her character added an emotional layer to the blockbuster hit.
The movie’s success continued into home entertainment sales, contributing significantly to its overall triumph and showcasing Ortega’s early potential in big-budget films.
Wyrm
An indie gem like ‘Wyrm’ demonstrates how smaller films can leave significant marks on their audiences. Set in an alternate reality of the mid-90s, it follows Wyrm (Theo Taplitz) as he navigates high school challenges with his twin sister Suzie (Jenna Ortega).
The film’s unique premise garnered critical acclaim and cultivated a dedicated following through film festivals and limited release platforms. Ortega’s performance as Suzie added depth to this quirky coming-of-age story.
In conclusion, Jenna Ortega’s movies have proven their ability to find post-theatrical success across various genres and platforms. Her dynamic performances continue to draw viewers into her diverse range of characters long after their initial release dates. With each role, whether it’s on Netflix or at film festivals, she leaves an indelible mark on her audience—her career is one to watch closely as it unfolds further.
