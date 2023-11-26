Christopher Walken: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Sleepy Hollow Star

Christopher Walken is an award-winning American actor known for his unique delivery of roles with a distinctive smooth voice and dark humor. Walken often incorporates a dance routine in his roles, no matter how little or unscripted. The prolific actor has won many accolades over the course of his career which spans over seven decades. Also, his films have grossed over $1.6 billion in the United States and garnered popularity across the globe.
Renowned for his versatility, Christopher Walken has played numerous iconic film characters that set him apart as a cultural phenomenon. He is one of the most influential actors in Hollywood who has established a cult following among fans. The Oscar-winning actor is also popular among fellow industry icons who see him as an inspiration. Movie stars like Johnny Depp, Kat Dennings, Leonardo DiCaprio, Colin Farrell, and Bradley Cooper have been open about their admiration for the Catch Me If You Can actor.
1. Christopher Walken Was Born In 1943
Christopher Walken was born on March 31, 1943, in Astoria, Queens, New York City where his father owned a bakery. Of American nationality, Walken hails from a mixed background that comprises Scottish and German heritage. His mother, Rosalie Russel was a Scottish immigrant who relocated from Glasgow while his father, Paul Walken was a German immigrant originally from Gelsenkirchen. His parents named him Ronald Walken at birth in honor of actor Ronald Colman.
Raised in a Methodist home, Christopher Walken grew up with two brothers, Kenneth and Glenn who were also child actors. His mother’s dream of attaining stardom influenced Christopher Walken’s early start as an actor. He studied at Hofstra University for one year before dropping out to join the cast of an off-Broadway revival of Best Foot Forward with Liza Minnelli. Before his stage and screen career took off, Walken trained as a dancer at the Washington Dance Studio, a skill he always finds a way to showcase in his movies. In his budding years, Walken worked in a circus as a lion tamer.
2. He Came To Prominence As Nick Chevotarevich in The Deer Hunter (1978)
Christopher Walken began his career as a child, appearing as an extra in numerous shows during the Golden Age of Television. He officially launched his television career in 1953 in a recurring role on Wonderful John Acton and made his film debut in Barefoot in Athens (1966) as Lamprocles. Walken continued to appear in supporting roles in films such as The Anderson Tapes (1971), Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976), Roseland (1977), and Annie Hall (1977).
In 1978, he landed his breakthrough role in the Michael Cimino-directed film The Deer Hunter. To perfectly portray the troubled Vietnam War veteran Nick Chevotarevich who is emotionally destroyed by war, Walken ate only bananas, water, and rice for one week. His efforts were rewarded with an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The performance was further ranked as the 88th greatest film performance of all time by Premiere magazine.
3. Christopher Walken has Been Married To Georgianne Walken For Over Five Decades
Christopher Walken has been married to one woman since 1969. He met Georgianne Walken (nee Thon) during a tour of West Side Story in 1963. They dated for three years and married in January 1969. Georgianne is a retired casting director known for her work with casting partner Sheila Jaffe. They have been casting since 1989 and worked on over 80 films and television shows, including The Sopranos, Basquiat, Bedazzled, Black Knight, Subway Stories, and Entourage. Georgianne has worked with her husband on such film projects as Brainstorm and Basquiat.
4. He Styled His Hair To Look Like Elvis Presley
Christopher Walken was introduced to Elvis Presley when he was 15 years old. Walken’s girlfriend at the time had shown him a magazine photo of the singer and he was hooked for life. Walken thought Presley looked like a Greek god on paper and even better on television. As such, Presley became his idol and he went as far as changing his hairstyle to look like the king of rock and roll. Walken wrote and performed the lead role in Him (1995), a play about Elvis Presley.
5. Christopher Walken Has No Children
Despite being married for over five decades, Christopher Walken and his wife have no children and no regrets. They have a happy and fulfilled home with just the two of them. Walken has openly acknowledged that not having children played a role in his successful career. The Walkens reside in Wilton, Connecticut, and own a holiday home in Block Island, Rhode Island.
Follow Us