8 Things You Didn’t Know About Stranger Things’ Joe Keery

Joe Keery is best known for playing Steve Harrington in the sci-fi thriller Stranger Things. He became widely known after the series aired in 2016. To date, Keery’s character has managed to keep his fans glued to the show, which is running into its 5th season.
Before his acting career, Keery was a drummer for the Chicago-based psychedelic rock band Post Animal. He joined the band in 2015 and toured with them before leaving to pursue acting full-time. Altogether, whether it’s as a musician or an actor, one thing’s sure, the star has created quite an impression. Here are 9 interesting facts about him.
1. He Is Multitalented
Joe Keery may be best known for his role as Steve Harrington, but that’s not all there is to the actor. Long before he became a famous actor, Keery had another passion — singing. The young actor was also part of a five-member band called Post Animal for a brief period. He left the band later as his popularity grew to allow the band to make a name rather than being associated with his growing popularity. Nevertheless, Joe Keery continued putting his talent to good use by starting another band, and in 2019 released a debut Solo Album, Djo. The album received several accolades from several sources, including the NME and Atwood magazine.
2. Joe Keery Changed The Fate Of Steve Harrington In Stranger Things
The first season of Stranger Things introduced Steve Harrington as one giant douchebag. But Joe Keery transformed his character from despised to fan favorite. Apparently, Steve Harrington was initially only scripted for Season 1 of the show. But according to Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer, “We fell in love with him during the making of season one, which is why we ended up writing that arc for him where he’s helping to save the day.”
3. He Attended A Prestigious Acting School
Joe Keery attended the Theatre School at De Paul University. Founded in 1925, DePaul University is one of the oldest art universities. It has a long list of notable alumni like Monique Coleman, Lisa Joyce, and Scott Ellis. Keery graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting in 2014. Although he didn’t immediately break into the movie industry, he eventually got his big break.
4. The Star Is In A Committed Relationship
It’s safe to say that Keery is in a committed relationship, and the lucky lady is Maika Monroe. Their relationship became public knowledge sometime in 2017, and since then, the duo has been spotted hand in hand on many occasions.
She’s also an actress who’s well-known for her role in the horror movie It Follows, which aired in 2014. Altogether, Keery and Monroe’s relationship has remained a topic of interest for their fans. But besides appearing together at events, the couple has managed to keep their relationship private.
5. He Originally Auditioned To Play Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things
Before he landed the part of Steve Harrington, Joe Keery auditioned to play Jonathan Byers. However, that role was snatched up by Charlie Heaton. Kerry admitted that he probably wasn’t the right person for the role. He went on to say that he understood Steve’s character a whole lot better.
6. Joe Keery Once Worked As A Bartender
When it comes to landing a dream job, not many people get off to a good start. Well, Joe Keery is one of those who didn’t. After leaving school, Keery couldn’t get a job for a while. He was in a few commercials and landed a few film roles, but nothing big. So, to make ends meet, Joe Keery took a job as a bartender. But he never gave up on his dream to become an actor. Eventually, he got the role that would launch his career after about 100 auditions.
7. His Sister Is His Muse
Everybody has a muse; for Joe Keery, it’s his older sister Caroline Keery. The actor and his older sister attended Newburyport High School. There, his sister encouraged him to make a decision that set him down the acting career path. Needless to say, she earned her place as his muse.
8. Ryan Reynolds Is Joe Keery’s Role Model
His sister may be his muse, but Ryan Reynolds happens to be his role model. Reynolds is well-known for his role as Wade Wilson in Deadpool. The pair were co-stars in the action-comedy Free Guy, where they played Keys and Guy, respectively. According to Keery, what really stands out to him about Reynolds is “… Just how he carries himself and how kind he is to other people on-set. He takes the time to know everybody’s name and to make people feel comfortable.”
